NO FACTIONS IN ZANU PF : RUGEJE

Zanu PF Politburo member Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) has rubbished claims of factionalism in the ruling party that are being peddled on social media.
Addressing journalists in Chinhoyi after receiving reports
from internal election monitoring teams that conducted district elections in
Hurungwe, Kariba and some parts of Makonde, Kadoma and Mhondoro districts over
the weekend, Lt-Gen Rugeje said: “The reports that I received from the teams that
conducted the elections showed that the party is intact and there are no claims
of factionalism and infighting.
“Our members continue to exercise their democratic rights
including voting for their preferred candidates.”
He said the commissariat department was deploying Politburo
members in all the provinces to find out how the party’s restructuring exercise
was going on. The party has finished restructuring lower organs with internal
polls to elect provincial members now impending.
At least four candidates have registered their interest for
the top provincial office where acting chairperson, Cde Abia Mujeri is set to
contest against Deputy Information Minister, Cde Kindness Paradza, and Cde
Vengai Musengi, the party’s provincial youth league chairperson.
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution,
Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is the only female contender for the post.
The politburo members have also received reports on the
challenges that were faced during the restructuring exercise.
The major challenges faced by deployed teams included bad
roads that hindered movement to remote areas.
The party is working on retaining all the seats in the
forthcoming by-elections scheduled for next year with the party’s provincial
secretary for security, Cde Tommy Mwanza warning party members against abusing
social media. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment