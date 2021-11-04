HRE MAN : MLISWA SNATCHED MY WIFE

A Harare man is accusing Norton legislator Temba Mliswa of snatching his wife.

Tafadzwa Tamangani (46) is appearing at the Harare Magistrates court on allegations of bashing his wife Janet.

Tamangani is denying ever bashing Janet claiming that her relationship with Mliswa was causing mayhem in his family.

Tamangani told the court that Janet relocated to Mliswa’s house for three months before she came back home trying to evict him with a peace order.

Tamangani also claimed that he was in possession of Janet’s pictures with Mliswa. He further submitted that he reported her to the police after she stole US$1, 5 million from a safe.

Tamangani told the court that Janet’s medical affidavit was doctored as he did not hit her.

The court heard that on June 7, the complainant arrived home from an outing in the company of her four children and discovered that the bedroom was locked when she tried to enter.

It is alleged that upon asking for the keys from Tamangani, a misunderstanding ensued.

The complainant managed to get the keys and the accused grabbed her by the jacket, pushing her against the wall and dragged her around.

The court heard that as result of the dragging and pushing, the complainant suffered injuries to the chest and ankle. Herald