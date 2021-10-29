WOMAN STEALS £134K FROM JAIROS JIRI, FACES JAIL

A Waterfalls woman who alleged swindled £134 977 and US$70 000 from Jairosi Jiri Association is facing civil imprisonment.

Lynette Shumba, who was ordered to reinstate the association last year, has failed to do so and has been dragged to court by her former bosses, the Trustees of the Geoffrey Jekyll Trust.

Shumba was found guilty of the fraud after she authored four letters requesting Jairos Jiri’s offshore investment administrator, FIM Capital Limited, to deposit the money into her relatives Suwisai Musundire South Africa bank account.

Now the trustees are seeking her imprisonment for failing to honor the judgment.

“You Lynette Shumba are called upon to pay the sum £134 977, 92 and US$70 000 together with interest thereon at the rate of five percent per annum calculated from the 28th June 2018 to the date of payment.

“You are required to pay this amount by virtue of a judgment obtained against in the High Court on June 4, 2020, under which you were ordered to pay 134 977 and US$70 000 together with interest thereon at the rate of 12 percent per annum from June 28, 2018, to date of payment in full,” reads the summons.

During the commission of the offence, Shumba forged her boss Lainah Banda and Peter Lloyd signatures fully aware that the two trustees were eligible to give directions to the bank.

She then directed the UK based financial institution to transfer £21 516, 67 and £63 461, 25 to Musundure’s SA bank account in December 2017 while claiming that the relative has been appointed a trustee.

The court heard that she forwarded the copies of the memorandum via Banda’s email address to Mary Tait of FIM Capital without the authority of the two trustees.

Acting on the misrepresentation, FIM Capital deposited £21 516, 67 and £63 461, 25 to Musundure’s bank account.

Again, under the same false pretense, FIM Capital, transferred £50 000 on April 23, 2018, and another USD70 000 on June 28, 2018, to Musundure’s account. Shumba then collected the money from Musundure’s bank account and converted it to her own use.

The decision is still pending. H Metro