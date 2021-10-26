WAR VETS : WE ARE DONE WITH ZANU PF

DISGRUNTLED war veterans yesterday withdrew their affiliation to the ruling Zanu PF party after they were arrested, for the second time in as many months, for protesting against poor pension stipends.
Some 40 ex-combatants were detained at Harare Central
Police Station after they gathered at the Africa Unity Square to protest over
the $16 000 monthly allowance they are getting from government.
Others were detained at Rhodesville and Borrowdale police
stations.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
he was yet to get a briefing on the charges being laid against the war
veterans, who are being represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, Paida Saurombe
and Blessing Nyamaropa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
This is the second time the former freedom fighters have
been arrested this year. In August, nine of them were arrested for protesting
at Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices, demanding a review of their pension
benefits.
They were, however, released at night without charge,
allegedly following instructions “from the top”.
But Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association
(ZNLWVA) chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa immediately accused a Zanu PF faction,
G40, and the MDC Alliance of inciting war veterans to protest against
government.
Yesterday, the protesting ex-combatants, who are members of
the War Veterans’ Welfare Pressure Group (WVWPG) and drawn from across the
country’s provinces, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of
neglecting them.
Police in riot gear stormed Africa Unity Square, where the
war veterans were gathered and blocked them from submitting a petition to
Mnangagwa for review of their pension earnings.
Some ex-combatants fled from the scene before arrests
following a violent confrontation with the police.
WVWPG chairperson Amos Sigauke said the heroes of the armed
liberation struggle were disappointed with Zanu PF as he announced the end of
their “political marriage” with the ruling party.
“We are not attending (the conference) because we are not
Zanu PF,” Sigauke said in reference to the ruling party’s national conference
taking place in Bindura.
“We have nothing to do with Zanu PF. We are not involved in Zanu PF politics. We
are not even a Zanu PF faction. Zanu PF has its own problems, which we are not
concerned with.
“If there is anyone among us who wants to attend the Zanu
PF rally, they can go in their own capacity.
“We are not concerned about their affairs. What we are
concerned with is for government to consider our plight and review our monthly
earnings. If government addresses our concerns, then you will not see us here.”
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said members of the
ZNLWVA were part of the party conference underway in Bindura.
“The war veterans that were allegedly protesting in town
are just a few individuals with their own views detached from the position of
the association which is affiliated to our party,” he said.
“The ZNLWVA is the latest wing which joined to form our
party and we are working well with them. If there were issues with regards to
the members’ affiliation to the party, the chairperson Comrade Mutsvangwa would
have notified us.
“So far, there are no complaints as far as membership of
the war veterans in Zanu PF is concerned. War veterans are part of the
proceedings of the conference underway.”
Mutsvangwa yesterday refused to comment, referring
questions to Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, who was not picking calls.
ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya was also not reachable
for comment.
Another war veteran, Obert Hazvinei Machingura from Mvurwi,
however, said the former combatants were holding protests because of false
promises made by Mnangagwa’s government.
“We have seen other groups, including the ruling party
itself, being permitted to conduct protests, but we are being blocked,”
Machingura said.
“We have gone back to the (late former Rhodesia Prime
Minister Ian) Smith regime. We are not allowed to speak. Why is it so hard for
the authorities to allow us to submit our petition to the President?
“We are wallowing in poverty, but we contributed immensely
to the liberation of the country. Some of us lost limbs, relatives and homes to
free the country, but what is the reward for that?Nothing.”
Mildred Chimurenga, who came all the way from Kwekwe, said
the arrests were an indication that there was limited freedom of expression in
the country under Mnangagwa.
“Government should be committed to improving our welfare
the same way we dedicated our lives to the liberation of this country,” she
said. “We have been reduced to beggars when we deprived ourselves of some
freedoms and opportunities to enrich ourselves and chose to go to war. However,
only a few are enjoying the benefits.”
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said war veterans
deserved respect. “One thing I will never do as president of Zimbabwe, I will
never harass, terrorise, disrespect, victimise, disregard and forget our war
veterans and liberation heroes,” he said.
“Their welfare is and shall be our top priority. All their
grievances must be addressed. Stop harassing or arresting our liberation
heroes.”
The ex-combatants have been a key cog in Zanu PF’s election
campaigns since independence. Newsday
