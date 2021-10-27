TEMBISA MOTHER : EIGHT BABIES SURVIVED



An inquiry instituted by Independent News & Media in response to questions about the veracity of their reports about the “birth of decuplets” in Gauteng has found “two of the 10 babies died” while being delivered by their mother Gosiame Sithole.

This announcement was made by Independent executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé, who presented the findings of the report on Wednesday.

The inquiry was headed by human rights advocate Michael Donen SC.

“The story of the mother is a sad story. It is not the outcome we could have predicted. It’s not something we thought we would end up with,” said Survé.

According to Survé, eight of the babies survived and were admitted to the neonatal ICU department at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

At the time, the hospital and the Gauteng health department denied decuplets were delivered there.

At the centre of the birth, Survé alleged on Wednesday, was a Nigerian doctor who used a pseudonym “Roberto”.

Survé said the media house would publish a series of videos to reveal more details on what happened to the mother and babies.

TimesLIVE