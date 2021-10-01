STRATEGISE FOR ED : UNIVERSITIES ORDERED

THE ruling Zanu PF party has reportedly ordered intellectuals and the academia from the country’s State universities to come up with a document that will form the basis of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political and economic transformation agenda.
Zanu PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is behind the
programme and has written to the country’s State universities, that include the
Midlands State University, National University of Science and Technology, as
well as Lupane State University, among others, demanding presentations on the
project.
Chitepo School director Munyaradzi Machacha said the move
was only an academic debate on the ideology of the country and would invite
intellectuals and the academia.
“We are initiating debate on what best describes the
ideology of the country, so we are inviting papers on how intellectuals and
academia interpret areas of interest, programmes, utterances associated with
the new dispensation policy. Basically, it is an academic debate,” Machacha
told NewsDay Weekender yesterday.
In a leaked letter from the Herbert Chitepo School of
Ideology, universities were tasked to debate on the ideology of the second
republic as a means for, among other things, fostering political transformation
in the country.
“The objective of this symposium is to initiate debate on
the ideology of the second republic in Zimbabwe as a tool for political,
social, cultural and economic transformation,” the letter addressed to all
universities and colleges read in part.
“Papers that will be presented are also expected to uncover
the foundation of the current ideological thinking and the development of its
trajectory.”
According to the letter, all State universities will be
asked to present a paper for not more than 20 minutes. The paper will be shared
online to all participants.
“The second session will involve discussions and adoption
of a common understanding on what best describes the ideological thinking and
trajectory of the second republic.”
The symposium will run under the theme Unpacking the Second
Republic’s Ideological Thought and Direction.
Machacha said the symposium was on the ideological
standpoint of Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa.
“Critical issues on the ideology of the second republic
under the leadership of HE President Mnangagwa will be unpacked and discussed.
His Excellency’s vision as a tool for political, social, cultural and economic
transformation of Zimbabwe will also be presented in the research and panel
discussions.”
Observers said the action was a reflection of abuse of
State institutions to aid Zanu PF and Mnangagwa’s campaign programmes.
Mnangagwa’s critics, who include exiled former Higher
Education minister Jonathan Moyo, have been accusing the Zanu PF leader of lacking
an ideological standpoint that goes beyond the slogan “ED Pfee.”
Moyo claims, unlike the late former President Robert Mugabe
“whose ideology was clear”, Mnangagwa is “a chameleon, and lacks vision,
ideology and a campaign strategy, except using the military to force people to
vote for him”.
Zanu PF has also resolved to have civil servants to undergo
the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology programmes while the institution has
also forced local authorities and traditional leaders, among others, to attend
the party’s indoctrination classes. Newsday
