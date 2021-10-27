PETER NDLOVU DEMANDS PAYMENT FROM TAGWIREI, LOSES US$120 HOUSE

Warriors’ legend and Mamelodi Sundowns team manager Peter Ndlovu missed out on a US$120 000 house gift after demanding that he be paid to attend the unveiling of Sakunda Holdings’ sponsorship of highlanders and Dynamos.

The energy giant last month unveiled a US$5.3 million sponsorship for the country’s two biggest football clubs and also gifted a house worth US$120 000 to the late football icon George Shaya’s family and houses worth US$90 000 to Madinda Ndlovu and Moses Chunga.

Peter was also in line to get a similar house to Shaya, but he had to be present for the offer to be extended to him.

“Peter was invited well on time, but he insisted that he be paid for gracing the function. He wanted about US$6 000 appearance fees. The organisers wanted the house gift to be a surprise to him and hence could not let the cat out of the bag. Even Madinda went thinking he was just a guest, but his younger brother wanted more,” said a source.

Madinda shed tears when Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei broke the big news about the house gift. Chronicle