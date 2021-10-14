MORE MDC A SUPPORTERS BEATEN, KIDNAPPED IN MASVINGO

THE MDC Alliance yesterday claimed that Zanu PF supporters mounted a “roadblock” in Gutu, kidnapped and beat up some opposition supporters at their meeting with party leader Nelson Chamisa, who is on a whirlwind tour of Masvingo province.
Chamisa’s tour has been marred by violence, with Zanu PF
supporters blocking and attacking his entourage, protesting against what they claim
was his support for the Western-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.
The kidnapping and torture claims by Chamisa’s party came
at a time when civic organisations, United Kingdom and the United States
condemned political violence in the country.
This followed claims yesterday that at least six MDC
Alliance members were kidnapped on their way from the meeting.
“Six MDC Alliance members have been kidnapped and beaten on
their way back from a meeting being addressed by Chamisa,” the party said in a
statement.
“They were attacked at Gutu Garage in Mupandawana. This was
at an illegal roadblock manned by Zanu PF youths. Police were present watching
the attack.”
The MDC Alliance also claimed that one of its councillors
in Masvingo had his vehicle stoned in Gutu and three people he was travelling
with went missing after clashes at the “illegal” Zanu PF-manned roadblock.
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said he was not
aware of the incident.
“I am in Victoria Falls as I speak. I have not heard of
that. I was busy with the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce meeting,” Bimha
said.
Political tension in the country has caught the attention
of the international community with US and UK senators voicing their concern.
US Senator and member of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee Jim Risch said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration should
take “concrete steps” to respect human rights. The US warned that continuous
attacks on citizens and opposition were some of the many reasons sanctions
would remain in force.
“Political violence by Zanu PF against the opposition is
unacceptable. There must be accountability. The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic
Recovery Act required Zimbabwe’s government to take concrete, tangible steps
towards good governance including respect for opposition, rule of law and human
rights,” Risch said.
A British Liberal Democrat politician and member of the
House of Lords, Jonathan Oates said the latest developments in Zimbabwe were
worrying.
“Deeply worried to hear of the attack on opposition leader
Nelson Chamisa’s convoy. Important that Zanu PF and Mnangagwa condemn such
violence unreservedly and that police bring perpetrators to book. Political
violence should be condemned,” Oates said.
A local electoral lobby group, the Election Resource Centre
(ERC) said the incidents of violence were a cause for concern, particularly
ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.
“We deplore the incidents of violence at a Zanu PF
provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Mutare and attacks of the MDC
Alliance convoy which included stoning cars, barricading roads with burning
logs and assaulting members of the MDC Alliance and are certain that most
Zimbabweans would wish to dissociate themselves from such acts,” the ERC said
yesterday.
“Acts of intimidation and inter- or intra-party-political
violence should not be tolerated in a democracy and those responsible for
instigating such violence should be brought to justice.
“In this regard, we call for political parties and their
leaders to conduct themselves peacefully. There must be a full investigation of
incidents of violence and all those found responsible must be held
accountable.”
The ERC said political parties should refrain from using
language that incites violence. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment