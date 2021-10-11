MISIHAIRAMBWI-MUSHONGA OFF TO SWEDEN

DEPENING ties with all nations including those that once ostracised Zimbabwe is at the heart of President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy thrust.
As the President bid farewell to two Ambassadors-designate
to the Western world yesterday, he impressed on them to take the message of the
country being a “friend to all, and enemy to none” and remain open for
business.
The Ambassadors-designate to Germany and Sweden, Ms Alice
Mashingaidze and Mrs Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga respectively, told
journalists after a briefing with President Mnangagwa at State House that their
work was crystal clear.
“My work is cut very clearly that we need to restore the
relations we used to have with Germany in the past. We have cordial relations
now, but we need to strengthen them, deepen them and even increase them to
greater heights,” said Ambassador Mashingaidze.
Apart from representing Zimbabwe to Germany, Ambassador
Mashingaidze will also be the country’s flag bearer in Switzerland, while
Ambassador Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga will also represent the country in
Nordic countries.
Ambassador Misihairambwi-Mushonga, who is a former
opposition legislator with a career spanning more than two decades, said her
appointment reflected President Mnangagwa’s magnanimity and his ability to see
things beyond partisan political lenses.
“The main goal is re-engagement, that we need to deepen
relations that date back from the time of the liberation struggle — that is
going to be the main focus. There are also issues of development, issues of
humanitarian aid, issues of investment, that is the priority and that is the
instruction from the President,” said Ms Misihairambwi-Mushonga.
Going beyond partisan politics, Ambassador
Misihairambwi-Mushonga said she will be representing the President in Sweden to
champion Zimbabwe’s interests.
“When you are posted out; you are not representing a
political party (but) you are representing the Head of State, and therefore the
issue around politics and partisanship is not the issue. You are representing
the President who takes care of everybody irrespective of where they are coming
from,” she said.
President Mnangagwa has defined the pillars that are
critical in the country’s international relations under principles of the
United Nations and these are peace and security, with the country’s
representatives charged with looking at national interests, adopting the
position taken by SADC and that of the African Union.
However, some nations such as the so-called G7 seem to be
resorting to fragmenting the world according to economies and also trying to
unilaterally influence the direction the world should take.
With the burden of illegal economic sanctions imposed by
the West, Zimbabwe’s development has been on the basis of utilisation of own
domestic resources to survive, support from the SADC region and the AU and help
through trade and other means from countries that have not imposed sanctions on
Zimbabwe.
The President has also made it clear that Zimbabwe will not
be lectured on issues of human rights by some world bullies that often use such
to interfere in sovereign countries’ domestic affairs. Herald
