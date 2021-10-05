KANGAI PUSHES FOR MANDIWANZIRA PROSECUTION

FORMER NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai has implored Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi to expedite prosecution of the US$4 million corruption scandal in the parastatal which involved former Information and Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira.
Kangai is the State witness in the matter in which
Mandiwanzira is being accused of interfering in the operations of mobile
communication provider, NetOne, by allegedly corruptly handpicking a Chinese
firm to investigate Huawei, with the investigating company set to be paid US$4
million.
He claims that he is still being victimised by individuals
involved in the scandal, adding that there was interference with the course of
justice on handling the matter which he reported to authorities in 2016.
On September 28, 2021, Kangai wrote to Hodzi informing him
that he had approached several authorities, including the late former President
Robert Mugabe, to have the culprits brought to book, to no avail.
In the letter gleaned by NewsDay, copied to Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo, and Justice
secretary Virgina Mabhiza, Kangai said Hodzi risked destroying public confidence
in the justice delivery system if he allowed the culprits to escape from the
long arm of the law.
“As prosecutor-general, you have been reported in the Press
as lamenting about the existence of cartels that have seriously affected the
justice delivery system in Zimbabwe in the fight against corruption …,” Kangai
wrote.
“I am, therefore, surprised that you would miss such a
golden opportunity to deal with the cartels in that system, slip through your
fingers as the above subject matter is replete with corruption from the
investigation stages to through trial, including victimisation of the
whistleblower.
“I am, therefore, appealing to you sir to allow the justice
system to run its course as the matter provides that rare opportunity to deal
with the very cartels that you, His Excellency President (Emmerson) ED
Mnangagwa, and Hon Justice Matanda Moyo lament about.”
Kangai said despite provision of all the necessary evidence
for justice to prevail, the culprits had not been brought to book due to
deliberate interference in the justice system, six years on.
“This is not a matter between the accused person and
myself, but much to do with the collective interest of the Zimbabwean nation,
that is, to effectively rid country of the corruption scourge ,” Kangai said.
He said the country’s huge economic potential could never
be realised when corruption was as deeply embedded in State institutions.
After the US$4 million scandal was exposed, Kangai was
fired from NetOne and later arrested by Zacc on corruption charges. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment