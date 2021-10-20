I NO LONGER LOVE HER : MAN BEDS LOVER AS WIFE WATCHES

A man from Rujeko C in Masvingo allegedly bedded his 22-year-old girlfriend who is doing Chemical Engineering at Masvingo Poly in the presence of his wife of three years.
The incident happened on Tuesday last week and it has
forced Fadzai Chikanga to move out of her matrimonial home and go back to her
relatives in Runyararo West, The Mirror has confirmed.Desire Manombe (26), a
security guard is now staying with pregnant Rutendo Chaziva after the departure
of Chikanga.
Manombe told The Mirror in a telephone interview that he no
longer loved his wife hence his actions. Fadzai Chikanga also confirmed the
story but Rutendo refused to speak to the Press.Chikanga said it all started on
Wednesday morning last week when her husband who was coming from night shift
brought along Rutendo and introduced her as his new wife. She said her husband
is trained in karate.
After the introductions the two got into bed in the one
room that Manombe rents in the populous suburb. Shattered by what the two were
about to do, Chikanga went next door and sought the intervention of neighbours.
‘It shocked me when they got into my bed. I rushed to tell
neighbours who came and persuaded them to stop what they were doing. The
neighbours even told Rutendo that it was taboo for her to sleep on another
woman’s bed but they went back into bed as soon as the neighbours left.
“They made love and it pained me so much. I was chocked
with pain. I spent the night together with Rutendo after my husband had gone to
work. I would not touch Rutendo because Manombe is trained in karate and he
would have killed me if I did that.
“I consulted my relatives the next day and they told me to
pack my bags and leave,” said Chikanga. Masvingo Mirror
