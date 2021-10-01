HOW WE WILL ATTRACT SPECIALIST DOCS : CHIWENGA

Government will prioritise investment in infrastructural development and provision of systems and materials required to accommodate the expansion of the country’s surgical care workforce to address the shortage of specialist doctors and improve access to timely care by the people, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.
Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the College of
Anaesthesiologists of East, Central and Southern Africa (CANESCA), the Vice
President, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said a significant
number of people lacked access to safe, timely, affordable surgical care and
this caused immense suffering. A total
of 12 Anaesthetists from Zimbabwe and another 19 from other countries within
the East, Central and Southern Africa region graduated after a four year
rigorous fellowship programme.
“The graduation ceremony marks a milestone achievement in
our health professionals’ human capital development. Indeed, a well trained
workforce is a key enabler in the attainment of an empowered upper middle
income economy by 2030.
“In that regard, my Ministry is determined to accelerate
attainment of universal access to affordable quality health care services. To
this end, our health system requires the right numbers, quality and correct mix
of loyal, dedicated as well as competent health workers,” he said.
Conditions requiring surgical care cause 17 million deaths
(one in three deaths) per year worldwide.
VP Chiwenga reiterated the importance of ensuring the
availability of adequate human resources, not only in the health services but
in all sectors of the society.
He said the establishment of regional training institutions
to address the shortages of health professionals, especially specialist
doctors, was a step towards the attainment of universal health care for all.
“Pursuant to attaining this goal, the region established
the college of Anaesthesiologists of East, Central, and Southern Africa
(CANESCA) to accelerate surgical specialist training. I am grateful that
Zimbabwe is leading in this training and confident that all of you graduating
today are going to ensure that Zimbabweans are assured of access to quality
anaesthetic care. I call upon other professionals to participate in these regional
training programmes. These training arrangements can be regarded as a big
virtual specialist hospital as they allow peer to peer learning and ensure an
organised, efficient exchange and movement of specialists across the east,
central and southern region,” he said.
He said the Government was working tirelessly to address
the challenges being faced by health workers with the view to putting in place
decent working conditions and making tools of trade available.
“Let me remind you, dear graduands that you have a huge
task to provide quality services and to monitor your juniors. My Ministry will
ensure that you are fully integrated and supported in your work. So far, the
Ministry has conducted a comprehensive assessment of surgical services in
Zimbabwe and a team is expediting development of the National Surgical,
Obstetric and Anaesthesia strategic plan,” he said.
The graduands said although the journey had been long and
difficult, they were excited to use the knowledge they had acquired to save the
lives of Zimbabweans across the country.
“It took us four years to finish training after which we
sat for an examination and we are happy that we all passed and we now have a
qualification. We are ready to face the challenges and deliver quality health
services to our nation in all the provinces and districts,” said Dr
Tafadzwanashe Magodora. Herald
