ANGLICAN BISHOP ARRESTED

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this week arrested Anglican Diocese of Manicaland bishop, Eric Ruwona, members of the church’s standing committee, and four principals for collecting unsanctioned levies from their schools.
Bishop Ruwona (51), Walter Majoni (35), Daphine Mudarikwa
(45), Danisa Muchichwa (40), and Promise Kunyongana (30), who constitute the
church’s standing committee, were on Wednesday jointly hauled before Mutare
magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, facing charges of contravening Section 21(1) (a)
(b) of the Education Act, Chapter 25:04.
They were each granted $60 000 bail, and ordered to report
once every Friday at CID Mutare, and not to interfere with State witnesses.
Allegations were that in May, the church’s standing
committee ordered principals at St Augustine’s, St Mathias Tsonzo, St Faith’s,
St David’s Bonda and St Mary’s Magadalene to collect unapproved mission funds
from pupils intending to enrol at these schools.
Mutare District Area public prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira
said the suspects resolved that parents, and guardians of pupils were to pay a
pre-conditional mission fund of US$500 for Form One, and US$900 for Form Five
pupils before they could be enrolled in the Anglican Diocese schools.
The court heard that there was no option of payment plan
for the mission funds as it was supposed to be paid once-off.
“Those without the required amounts would not secure the
places,” said Mr Mutyasira.
As a result, the court heard, the parents and guardians
were forced to pay US$276 250 at the five schools as mission funds. The
respective school principals were also dragged to court for demanding and
collecting the mission funds.
St David’s Bonda Girls’ and St Mathias Tsonzo high schools
principals — Tafadzwa Matanhire (30) and Loveshaw Mupondi (27) — appeared
separately before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Langton Mukwengi, facing
extortion charges over the mission funds.
They were granted $40 000 bail each with reporting
conditions.
Apart from reporting once every Friday at CID Mutare, the
principals were told not to interfere with the parents and guardians of pupils
who were allegedly arm-twisted to pay the levies.
St Mary’s Magadalene principal, Bazel Matikiti (53), and St
Faith’s Daniso Muchichwa (40) appeared before Ms Manhibi over the same case.
They were also granted $40 000 bail each.
“The complainant is the State represented by Manicaland
Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba. The Anglican schools are
registered in terms of the Education Act and Section 21 of the same Act,
Chapter 25:04 which governs the fees and levies payable at non-Government
schools.
“St David’s Bonda is a school registered in terms of the
Education Act, and Section 21 of the same Act, Chapter 25:04 governs the fees
and levies payable at non-Government schools,” said Mr Mutyasira.
It is alleged that sometime in May, Mr Shumba received a
report that the accused persons were collecting unapproved mission fund from
pupils intending to enrol at their schools.
The pupils were selected on the online platform for Form
One places which is managed and operated by the Ministry of Primary and
Secondary Education.
Sometime in February, the Responsible Authority allegedly
exerted pressure on parents and guardians to pay a pre-conditional mission fund
of US$500 with no option of paying in local currency (RTGS) for Form One
enrolment to the Anglican Diocese before they could be formally enrolled at the
schools.
Form Five pupils were ordered to pay US$900. The court
heard that the suspects had no right to charge pupils mission funds as it had
not been approved by the Ministry, thereby contravening Section 21(1) (a) (b)
of the Education Act Chapter 25:04.
The cases will go for trial on November 4, and the State is
in possession of receipts which were issued to the parents after paying the
unauthorised mission funds.
Those who paid the pre-conditional mission funds were duly
given offer letters which will be produced in court as well as evidence. Manica
Post
