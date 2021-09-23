UK-BASED ZIMBA'S US$53K SQUANDERED

A UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean lost US$53 000 after a Bulawayo woman she had tasked to buy her a house converted the money to her own use.

Mary Bayephi Matewele, through her lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court against Annastancia Sibanda demanding reimbursement of the US$53 000.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted the application and ordered Sibanda to reimburse Matewele.

“It is ordered that the respondent pays the applicant the sum of US$53 000 together with interest at 5% per annum from May 12, 2021 to date of full payment,” Justice Kabasa ruled.

“Legal costs in the sum of US$2 000 in terms of the acknowledgement of debt signed on April 16, 2021. The defendant shall further pay costs of this application at an attorney and client scale.”

In her founding affidavit, Matewele submitted that on May 12, 2021, she sued Sibanda claiming back the US$53 000 she sent her for the purchase of a house.

She stated that Sibanda fraudulently converted the money to her own use. “Facts were that between November 2020 and March 2021, I sent a total of US$53 000 to respondent for purchase of an immovable property in Zimbabwe.

“In March, the respondent advised me that she had purchased the residential property being a house in Queens Park East Bulawayo for US$65 000 and that she needed to make a down payment of US$53 000 using the money that I had sent, and there would be a balance of US$12 000,” the affidavit reads.

“I then advised her to proceed with the purchase of the house and she later sent me through WhatsApp a copy of the agreement of sale.

“I later discovered that the agreement of sale she sent to me was fake as she had not acquired the house and had not paid the US$53 000. As a matter of fact, the respondent used the funds to acquire stand number 1789 New Magwegwe, Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Tiida vehicles and some sofas.”

Matewele stated that Sibanda, in a meeting with her lawyers, acknowledged her indebtedness and through letters from her lawyer Task Viki.

Sibanda committed to pay back the money and did not oppose the claim. Newsday