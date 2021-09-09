TWO CIOs OFFICE ROMANCE LANDS THEM IN COURT

An alleged adulterous affair between two Central Intelligence Officers has spilled into the courts.
The matter came to light at the High Court where Tandiwe
Shumba summoned Regina Jaravaza who she accuses of having an affair with her
husband Cloddie Shumba.
Tandiwe is demanding US$30 000 in adultery damages and
feels she has been humiliated by the two.
She claims despite
Jaravaza knowing that a 1999 civil union in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter
(5:11) existed between Cloddie and Tandiwe, she went ahead to marry him on May
30 this year.
In her papers, Tandiwe wrote that she suspected the two
sharing an office romance after noticing pictures of Jaravaza and Cloddie on
social media. “My husband gradually grew discordant, distant and generally
unaffectionate towards me.
“Later, Tandiwe discovered that Jaravaza had entered into
an adulterous affair with her husband despite her well knowing that the two
were married,” wrote Tandiwe.
She said when she confronted her husband he had denied the
affair. “When I inquired from Cloddie about the relationship between him and
Jaravaza, he maintained that they were simply workmates and nothing more.
“As if that was not enough, Jaravaza started making phone
calls on Tandiwe’s mobile cellphone, insulting and shouting discourteous things
at her.
“Meanwhile, Cloddie started returning home from work at odd
hours and not spending enough time with his family,” she claimed.
Tandiwe further claims the adulterous affair caused her
husband to be unloving, carefree and quarrelsome towards her.
She said Jaravaza failed to take heed of her protest to
call off the adulterous affair choosing to maintain it without remorse.
“I have borne the full wrath of an emotional and
psychological turbulent period to the extent that she has succumbed to constant
depression at the thought of Jaravaza having sexual intercourse with my
husband.
“My husband and I have children, two are minors currently
in my custody. As a result of Jaravaza’s conduct, the chances of these children
having normal family or upbringing with both parents has been irretrievably
ruined,” reads Tandiwe’s claim.
She is claiming US$15 000 or is payable at the prevailing
auction rate as compensation for contumelia and the other half for loss of
consortium.
Jaravaza is yet to respond. H Metro
