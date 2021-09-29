TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINES HOSP FOR BULAWAYO



THE Chinese government is working on modalities to set up a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Bulawayo saying its medicine has proven to be effective in treating illness that cannot be handled by mainstream hospitals.

The China-Zimbabwe Traditional Medicine and Acupuncture Centre, which offers traditional Chinese medicine services was exhibiting at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, just to popularise its medicines.

This comes a year after it started operating in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe-China Traditional Medicine and Acupuncture Centre was set up at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, last year in September.

Acupuncture refers to a technique in which medical practitioners stimulate specific points on the body, usually by inserting thin needles through the skin.

The company’s executive dean Dr Sun Shuang said traditional Chinese medicine has proven to be popular hence processes are ongoing to set up a base in Bulawayo.

She said they were working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to set up the centre in Bulawayo.

“We are here trying to market the traditional Chinese medicines because we have a centre that was built by the Zimbabwean and Chinese governments.

“We offer full medical service related to traditional Chinese medicine. We are here to let people know more about traditional Chinese medicine because in the near future we want to have more clinics manned by local people. While we are operating in Harare, probably next year we would have established another centre in Bulawayo so that people here can experience the traditional Chinese medicines,” said Dr Sun.

“There are those illnesses that cannot be detected through the use of modern western medicines. So, while the result could come out negative through the tests, we focus on a patient’s symptoms as opposed to just focusing on the examination results. We also check your pulse; your tongue and we would give you therapists to treat you. Through the traditional Chinese medicine people might enjoy life more,” she said.

Dr Sun said they are in the process of training local staff to use Chinese traditional medicine which has proved to be very effective.

She said Chinese traditional medicine has even been used in the treatment of Covid-19 related illnesses and has proven to be very effective.

Government has also partnered its Chinese counterpart in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine doses. Chronicle