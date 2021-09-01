MAWERERA NAMED ZTA BOARD CHAIRMAN

THE Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has appointed marketing expert, Mr Ray Mawerera, as the substantive board chairman for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).
He takes over from Mrs Precious Sibiya, who returns to her
position as deputy board chair, and has been in acting capacity for the past
few months.
Making the announcement on Monday, the minister said the
incoming board chair has vast experience in marketing and business leadership —
traits that will be useful in driving the tourism authority and spearheading
marketing of ‘Destination Zimbabwe’.
“I wish to announce the appointment of Mr Ray Mawerera as
the substantive chair of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority board.
“In doing so I also take a moment to thank the outgoing
board chairperson, Mrs Precious Sibiya for her guidance of the authority during
the past few months. “I wish to also advise that Dr Sibiya now assumes the post
of vice chairperson of the ZTA board.”
Mr Mawerera’s appointment comes at a time when the tourism
sector is going through unprecedented challenges as a result of Covid-19, which
has led to international travel restrictions, job and livelihoods losses among
other challenges.
However, there are positives that the board will have to
foster ahead with initiatives such as the ‘ZimBhoo’ campaign and implementing
the National Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy that was launched by
President Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls last year.
Minister Ndlovu has urged the board to urgently finalise
the process of recruiting a substantive chief executive.
Mr Givemore Chidzidzi is currently the acting chief
executive following the retirement of Mr Karikoga Kaseke on medical grounds.
“It is common knowledge that travel and tourism have almost
come to a halt due to the Covid-19 induced travel and other restrictions. That
notwithstanding, there are high expectations that the sector should rebound and
make a meaningful contribution to national economic recovery,” said the
minister.
