MAI CHISAMBA : DNA RESULTS NOT FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION

THE Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) has described two companies that have been offering paternity tests and broadcasting the results on radio and television as bogus, warning people against falling prey to the con-artists.
The regulatory body red-flagged — Global DNA Zimbabwe and
Expedite DNA Zimbabwe — saying they were only registered as DNA collection
sites and not authorised to conduct the actual tests.
The MLCSCZ said the companies were neither professionally
qualified nor competent to issue those test results with the participation of
radio personality Tilder Moyo.
Global DNA principal consultant Tinashe Mugabe hosts The
Closure DNA Show while Moyo hosts Expedite DNA on the Tilder Live Show.
The weekly programmes have gained popularity among ordinary
Zimbabweans for exposing infidelity among couples.
But yesterday, the MLSCZ in a statement discouraged Zimbabweans
from falling prey to the two firms.
The body said health professional bodies had a code of
conduct which barred members from divulging, either orally or in writing, any
information concerning a patient/client test result to third parties except where
so required by law.
“Mr Tinashe Mugabe of Global DNA of The Closure DNA Show
and Jane of Expedite DNA Zimbabwe Tilder Live Zim Show are not registered
members of the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe
or sister Health Professional Councils in Zimbabwe.
“Mr Tinashe Mugabe and Jane are neither professionally
qualified nor competent to issue those test results. Therefore, the MLCSCZ
condemns such unethical practices on the poor and the marginalised population
by Global DNA Zimbabwe and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe.”
The statement came at a time when a video by Australian
broadcaster, Sunday Night has gone viral in which Mugabe was in 2019 accused of
producing defective paternity results to a Zimbabwean-born Australian, who went
missing at birth in 1983 and wanted to reunite with her family.
In an interview with NewsDay Weekender on Thursday before
the MLCSCZ statement, Mugabe said: “DNA testing is not new, it is even
mandatory in some countries. People need to be educated about DNA testing so
that they learn. We have created platforms meant to educate people who come for
DNA testing.
“The reason why many people come for DNA testing is because
they seek peace of mind. We have noted that there are more negative than
positive results, meaning there are many alleged fathers who don’t have a
biological relationship with the tested child.”
Earlier in the week, Zimbabweans rapped the public
disclosure of DNA paternity test results through broadcasting, saying the
practice was alien to the local culture and inconsiderate to the affected
children.
Popular television show host Rebecca Chisamba said DNA test
results were not for public consumption.
“DNA testing is good, but not for public consumption,” Chisamba said.
“We should consider the psychological factors that can
affect the child after he or she discovers that there is no biological relationship
with the alleged father. We are destroying the child, forgetting that they
should face the public after they are exposed on social media.”
She said although infidelity was bad and destroying
families, DNA tests should be done in private to protect the image of the
family.
Institute for Young Women’s Development knowledge
management, documentation and advocacy co-ordinator Tinotenda Chihera said in
as much as the Global DNA Zimbabwe was applauded, they should first consider
the best interests of the child as per the Constitution.
“I am not against what Tinashe Mugabe is doing. Yes,
infidelity is never a good act, but we should protect the image of the innocent
children,” Chihera said.
National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)
spokesperson Obert Gutu said no one should be in a position to give conclusions
on such an issue before the topic has been fully debated, discussed and
ventilated by the various stakeholders.
Pamellah Musimwa of Justice for Children said by
publicising paternity results, Mugabe was violating children’s rights.
Padare Men’s Forum on Gender national director Walter
Vengesai said DNA testing should be structured in a way that does not harm
those who chose to be tested.
“It may be very important for people to know their
biological test results, but above all people’s rights should be considered. No
one should suffer psychologically whenever there is a development process in
society. DNA should, therefore, do more good than harm in society.”
Human rights lawyer Nyasha Machirori said people were much
concerned with exposing infidelity and adultery on social media, but forgetting
that the programme was damaging the image of children.
“It is important for children to know their correct
heritage, but this should be done in a way that does not harm them,” Machirori
said.
The manner in which the DNA results are disclosed
brutalised children, she said. Newsday
