ITS SCANDALOUS : ZAMBIA'S UPND ON ZANU PF CYBER ATTACKS

UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema scored a stunning landslide
victory over incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia’s presidential election last
month, the margin of his victory surprising pundits, but also showing the level
of disillusionment with the performance of the former leader.
But UPND is seen as close to Zimbabwe’s opposition, the MDC
Alliance after inviting its leaders, Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti and other
opposition figures in the region to Hichilema’s inauguration.
At the inauguration, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had the
indignity of having to share the platform with the opposition that the
country’s courts have ruled to be illegitimate. His spokesperson, George
Charamba recently attacked Hichilema as a “sellout” and it appears the
ill-feeling between the two administrations is persisting.
UPND spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe said Hichilema and his
party were being targeted by Zanu PF cyber-attacks which he said were
“scandalous”.
“We are in Zambia talking about the need to tackle
corruption in our country but across the border Zanu PF supporters think the
message is directed at them and so they start to attack and demonise us,”
Kalimbwe tweeted.
“Not even our own political opponents attack us like they
do. It’s scandalous!.”
Kalimbwe told NewsDay yesterday that they were being
attacked on social media platforms by some Zanu PF members who were criticising
Hichilema’s personality and policies.
He said the Zanu PF party has “always been uneasy” over
UNDP’s close relations with Chamisa.
“We have always been victims of several online attacks on
the party and the President. Not so long after the presidential spokesperson
(Charamba) labelled President Hichilema a sellout, several other members of the
ruling Zanu PF party attacked us online with regards to our policies which have
nothing to do with Zimbabwean governance.
“Such actions do not guarantee amicable diplomatic
ties. UPND as a ruling party does not
concern itself with the affairs of its neighbour, Zimbabwe, but on the
contrary, Zanu PF members have been very much concerned with how President
Hichilema runs Zambia.”
Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said
he was not aware of any case where members of the ruling party had attacked the
Zambian government.
He said if indeed there were attacks against UPND, from
Zimbabwe, it was not from Zanu PF.
“I can’t comment on the alleged attacks against the Zambian
party because I am not aware of such an incident,” Chinamasa said.
“I am yet to check on the alleged attacks. As Zanu PF, we
remain friendly with the Zambian government. Zanu PF has never been a hostile
party.
“Zimbabwe and Zambia have a long history of cordial
relations, therefore; I would say it is the work of detractors who go online in
the name of Zanu PF just to spoil the good relationship between us and the
UPND. Those people would go online in the name of Zanu PF just to tarnish our
image.”
Zanu PF had been enjoying good relationships with Lungu,
who reportedly banned MDC Alliance activities in his country. Newsday
