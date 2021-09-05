DRONES AT BORDER POSTS

THE country’s porous border posts will soon be under tight surveillance following Government’s decision to acquire drones worth US$2 million to patrol the borderline to curb smuggling.
The drones will be used at all ports of entry to reduce
smuggling with plans also at an advanced stage to place a CCTV camera system at
border posts. The tendering of the required equipment to improve security is at
an advanced stage.
The country is losing millions of dollars in potential
revenue as a result smuggling of goods into the country through official
borders and undesignated points. Zimbabwe is a landlocked country surrounded by
South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana.
These countries provide a direct link to seaports through
which the goods can be imported to Zimbabwe or exported.
Zimbabwe has 16 designated ports of entry along the
borderline with neighbouring countries through which goods can be imported or
exported.
Huge consignments of goods such as clothing items, footwear
products, fuel, restricted or controlled goods, electrical items, alcoholic
beverages, motor vehicles, wildlife, minerals, tobacco products and many others
are smuggled into or out of the country using both the designated and illegal
crossing points resulting in Government losing revenue.
Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Clemence
Chiduwa recently told Parliament that drones will soon be deployed following
the announcement in the 2021 National Budget.
“The tendering process of the drones’ project is now at an
advanced stage. In addition, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has appointed a
manager responsible for border surveillance who will work with the security
management unit and security forces in order to ensure the borderline is
secure,” he said.
Deputy Minister Chiduwa’s remarks were in response to
issues raised by the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic
Development after its familiarisation tour of the six border posts last year.
The team visited Kariba, Chirundu, Forbes, Beitbridge,
Plumtree and Kazungula border posts.
Deputy Minister Chiduwa said the staff establishment of
Zimra is under review following the approval of the utility’s structure by the
board.
“I wish to advise that progress has been made to capacitate
Zimra with operational motor vehicles which are key for staff mobility,
particularly at border posts,” he said.
Deputy Minister Chiduwa said last year Zimra received 20
vehicles and this year it bought 20 Land Cruiser off-road vehicles.
He said plans to purchase additional 85 vehicles comprising
35 double-cabs and 50 Sedans are at an advanced stage with the first batch
expected soon.
In a statement recently, Zimra said plans are at an
advanced stage to place a CCTV camera system at border posts and strategic
areas. The CCTV system will be linked to a loss control command centre at Zimra
head office that will have sight of the footage live feed from the border post.
Last year, it sealed 35 076 trucks which gave the authority
about US$1 million in sealing fees and $217 000 from fines. The ECTS uses
GPS/GPRS technology for tracking.
Electronic seals are affixed to cargo containers, box
trucks, soft sided trucks (flat decks with side curtains), tankers and break
bulk (goods under tarpaulin). The electronic seals send regular signals to the
control room to show the location of the cargo.
Zimra said it will submit position papers to ensure the
system which was imported will be produced locally in partnership with other
domestic players who will be required to benchmark against international best
practice.
The ECTS that Zimra uses is from Malaysia and there is a
keen interest from the Government to use a locally produced system. The aim is
to expand the transit economy with Zimbabwe acting as a transit hub in the
region.
Zimbabwe intends to adopt and implement the concept of dry
ports in areas such as Makuti and Forbes. Chronicle
