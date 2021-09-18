CHEGUTU COUNCIL BOSS SELLS STAND FOR US$116

Chegutu Municipality housing director Ms Shylet Dzivai allegedly sold a residential stand measuring 1 800 square metres for $10 000 early this month which was equal to US$116, way below the initial value of US$7 000 quoted in 2007, leading to calls for the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate in the town.
The sale was raised when Ms Dzivai and town clerk Mr Jacob
Chikuruwo appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee’s
sub-committee on Local Authorities to respond to issues raised in the 2019
Auditor General’s report.
The stand was allocated to Mr Takuranei Musoko in 2007
valued at $200 million (equivalent to US$7 000 then) but was repossessed in
2017.
Ms Dzivai allegedly unilaterally re-allocated the stand to
Mr Musoko without following procedures and he paid $10 000 early this month.
When they appeared before the sub-committee chaired by
Chegutu West legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna, Mr Chikuruwo said he had not
approved the transaction while Ms Dzivai said she could not recall issues
related to the deal and was granted permission to bring the file on the stand
next week.
Cde Nduna said there was a possibility of corruption on the
part of the director of housing and requested the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission (ZACC) to investigate the matter.
ZACC commissioner Mrs Thandiwe Mlobane, who also attended
the meeting, said they would send a team to probe the matter.
The anti-corruption team was also asked to investigate the
appointment of Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa in 2019 as acting town clerk. He was
appointed substantively to the post in July this year.
Eng Mukaratirwa was deputy director engineering services
for the city when he was appointed acting town clerk in September 2019.
However, the sub-committee said that appointment
contravened the Urban Councils Act, which says in the absence of a substantive
town clerk, the chamber secretary should act in that capacity.
At the time of his appointment, Mr Vitalis Shonhiwa was the
acting chamber secretary and the sub-committee said he should have been
appointed instead.
However, Eng Mukaratirwa disputed the sub-committee’s
assertion saying the provision in the Act was for persons holding the chamber
secretary’s post substantively.
This prompted Cde Nduna to request ZACC to look into the
matter saying the irregular appointment could have been to facilitate
corruption in light of irregularities cited in the Auditor General’s report.
Mrs Mlobane said they would investigate the matter and
report to the sub-committee next Friday. Herald
