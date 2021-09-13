BAT BRIBED MUGABE REGIME : REPORT

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigation
revealed that Zanu PF received the bribes, ranging from US$300 000 to US$500
000 during the era of the late former President Robert Mugabe.
According to Zimbabwean laws, political parties are not
permitted to receive funding from outside the country.
UK laws also forbid companies from paying bribes.According
to the report, a number of government officials were also bribed.
Observers said the money could have been used to finance
the make-or-break 2013 elections that ended the coalition government between
Zanu PF and the two MDCs led by Morgan Tsvangirai and Arthur Mutambara.
But Zanu PF yesterday rubbished the claims, with party
information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi saying the BBC report was one of the many
propaganda narratives propagated by foreign news agencies.
Party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu dismissed
the report as laughable.
“That is not true and that is news to me. It is laughable
actually. We have not received that money from the organisation you are talking
about,” Mpofu said.
In a joint investigation with the Bureau of Investigative
Journalism and the University of Bath, the man who was sent to negotiate the
deal, but wished to remain anonymous, told Panorama that he bribed a number of
government officials.
“I had to make it clear that they are going to expect a
nice thick envelope of notes.”
It is alleged that the unnamed government official said the
money would help the ruling party to effectively mount a strong campaign
against Tsvangirai’s party after a close shave in the 2008 polls.
“With this donation, they could then go back to the
President to try to get the problem sorted out,” a memo read in part. “The
amount of the donation would have to be in the region of between US$300 000 to
US$500 000 to Zanu PF,” it said.
The documents do not show whether the bribe was in the end
paid, but Panorama has spoken to three sources who have confirmed that BAT was
aware of the terms of the deal on offer.
BAT refused to comment on the Zimbabwean matter, but
“emphatically reject the mischaracterisation of our conduct”.
Analysts also said the latest findings confirmed long-held
suspicion of corruption in the ruling party.
“We have said consistently that the institutionalised
corruption by Zanu PF elites is killing us. We expect swift action by
authorities on this matter. We demand accountability,” MDC Alliance deputy
spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said.
Analyst Rashweat Mukundu said anti-corruption hawks should
take interest in the matter.
“There seem to be an unhealthy relationship between big
business, be it from the West or East, that when dealing with Africa you have
to corrupt the leaders and this to me is just, but a tip of the iceberg and not
surprising,” he said.
“It’s a known fact that to do business without as many
hassles, one has to bribe the political leadership and since the party that
benefited from the corruption is still in power I guess it’s for them to
explain themselves and the Zacc (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) to take
an interest,” Mukundu added.
“The implications of this case are that the abuse, poverty
and policy inconsistencies that we face as a society are actually sponsored by
big business working in cahoots with politicians. We need to push for clean
business and economic policies that are fair and predictable so that business
does not have to bribe anyone. Another fundamental issue is that this
corruption between business and politicians has actually worsened post Mugabe.”

