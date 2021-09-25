200 DRUG DEALERS NABBED IN BLITZ

THE inter-ministerial task force that was set up last month to find solutions to drug abuse has hit the ground running, with more than 200 suspected drug dealers arrested so far.
The blitz aims to curtail the rise in substance abuse,
especially among the youths.
Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister
Professor Paul Mavima, who is also chairperson for the taskforce, said they
have made progress in bringing to book some of the leaders of the drug cartels.
“We have operationalised the plan by setting up a working
group which will be working on prevention, treatment, identifying and upgrading
of existing mental health institutions. We have also included plans for the
setting up of a dedicated child psychiatric hospital in each province until
these young people have recovered.
“We are also identifying and improving community-based
activities such as the establishment of parent support groups and patient
support groups.”
The Government is seized with measures to fight drug abuse
through further capacitation of security forces and operationalisation of the Zimbabwe
National Drug Master Plan (ZNDMP 2020 to 2025.)
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child
Care, Dr Jasper Chimedza, said there is a need to address supply, demand,
reduction as well as control of illicit substances based on International Drug
Control Conventions and in line with the principles of a balanced approach to
drug control.
“Alcohol, marijuana, crystal meth, and Broncleer among
others are the main drugs being abused, especially by the youths. Excessive use
of alcohol and drugs damages the health of the abuser. It is also linked to a
rise in addiction and non-communicable diseases including HIV/AIDS, cancer,
heart disease, and psychological disorder,” Dr Chimedza said.
The ZNDMP aims to provide a clear roadmap to address the
cross-cutting drug problems and also seeks to enhance and improve the response
to it. Sunday Mail
