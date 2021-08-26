ZANU PF CHAIR CRIES FOUL : THEY WANT TO OUST ME

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro has accused his political “enemies” of playing dirty in a bid to oust him as party provincial chair.

His claims came after the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran Association provincial political commissar Gift Kagweda said the association and its affiliates had decided to dump Madiro.

But Madiro told NewsDay this week that there was an agenda by some individuals to remove him from the hot seat.

“There is an agenda setting which is coming from the social media. It is an act of some individuals who do not like me,” he said.

“They are using old tricks. They are using the type of politics which no longer work. Politics has modernised.”

At the weekend, Kagweda said some of the war veterans felt there was need for change in the leadership in Manicaland province, suggesting that the Transport deputy minister should give others a chance.

“We need change in Manicaland province, Comrade Madiro is failing to unite the party in the province and there is confusion in some branches and I am saying, it is time for comrade Madiro to rest,” he said.

Kagweda said they were still weighing options on who to support between Makoni district co-ordination committee chairperson Albert Nyakuyedzwa and Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi. Newsday