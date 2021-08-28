UNIVERSITIES SET TO RE-OPEN

UNIVERSITIES and tertiary institutions have set dates for opening and commencement of examinations and face to face tutorials, as they also prepare to re-open.
However, the Government announced that there would be no
set date for blanket re-opening of the institutions of higher learning but it
would be up to individual institutions to determine when they were ready to do
so.
The Government last week relaxed some Covid-19
restrictions, allowing schools to re-open as from tomorrow. Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education,
Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira told Sunday News
yesterday that his ministry was prepared for the re-opening of universities,
although there would be no blanket date for re-opening. Prof Murwira said
institutions can only open when they had met all the health and safety
guidelines set by authorities.
“The circumstances will make it possible for the
universities to open up at a time when they are sure that they have taken all
the precautions that are necessary. We are not pushing them to say all of them
should open up at once. Some might be able to open today, some might be able to
do it next week and some might be able to do it next month. They have that
leeway and it is very important that they have that because it ensures that
everything is done properly.
“The circumstances will differ from university to university
and when the time when they write examinations is not synchronised. Each
university will behave according to the situation on the ground and according
to the advice and cooperation from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. But
everything is in order,” he said.
Prof Murwira also said since universities had their own
health facilities, they would be vaccinating returning members of staff that
have not been inoculated yet.
“At every tertiary institution there is a clinic and the
Ministry of Health and Child Care has authorised that they also become
vaccination centres for the staff that are there. That’s how prepared we are
and this decision was reached at the beginning of July. In terms of
face-to-face lectures or when they write exams, they were already doing it in
terms of the situation that is on their ground. The framework that we gave them
allows them to operate at any time in a manner that is conducive and in line
with health and safety regulations,” he said.
The development comes at a time when some of the
institutions have already released dates for re-opining.
Midlands State University (MSU) has informed students that
it would be welcoming first year students for orientation and examinations as
from 6 September. In a notice, Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, Dr Kudzaishe
Mudzingwa said students that have been vaccinated will get
first preference when campus accommodation is allocated.
“The university encourages all members of the university
community including students to get vaccinated as part of the efforts to
contain the spread of the novel Corona virus. In the same spirit, kindly note
that vaccinated students will get priority in allocation of campus
accommodation,” Dr Mudzingwa said.
The University of Zimbabwe said end-of-semester examinations for third- and fourth-year students will start on 13 September. The institution’s new semester will commence on 18 October. In a notice to students, the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) said it would re-open in a phased manner, with some faculties set to resume lectures the first Monday after restrictions are eased.
Nust director for communication and marketing Mr Thabani
Mpofu said the institution was waiting for further direction from the Ministry
of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.
Lupane State University director of marketing and public
relations Mr Zwelithini Dlamini also said the institution had not yet set a
date for the resumption of face-to-face lectures or examinations.
“No decision has been reached as of now on the resumption
of face-to-face lectures. We are hoping that in a short while a decision will
be made because the numbers at the institutions are more or less the same as
those we see in primary and secondary schools. As of now we are continuing with
our virtual learning programme,” he said. Sunday News
