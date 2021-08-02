SOLDIER KILLED IN FIGHT OVER BAR LADY

A SOLDIER, Clemence Moyo was on July 25 allegedly stabbed to death by two Kadoma men during a fight over a bar lady.
The issue came out yesterday when the accused, Silas
Siyamusimbe and Johanese Twalidi appeared before Bindura magistrate Shingirai
Mutiro, who did not ask them to plead for a murder charge. He remanded them in
custody to today.
Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on July 25, Moyo
went to a bar in Kadoma around 7pm where he proposed love to Lydia Zhou, a bar
lady. Zhou turned down Moyo’s proposal.
Later, the two suspects arrived, and pushed Moyo away. This
resulted in a scuffle, leading to
Siyamusimbe stabbing Moyo with a broken beer bottle on the neck, killing
him on the spot. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment