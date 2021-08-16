OLIVER MTUKUDZI TOMBSTONE UNVEILED

Close relatives of the late music superstar Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi this weekend unveiled his tombstone in Madziwa at a private ceremony held in observance of Covid-19 containment regulations.
The music and cultural icon, who was declared a national
hero, died on January 23, 2019. A mini service was conducted by a Methodist
Church in Zimbabwe pastor before speeches were delivered by close relatives and
friends.
Walter Wanyanya, who managed Tuku, confirmed the
development. “Yes, the event was a private one with few attendees due to
Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.
“As you know Dr Mtukudzi is a national hero and all heroes’
tombstones and final resting places are therefore taken care of by the
Government of Zimbabwe. From the time he was declared a hero, the Government
has been there with us. Nzou was a hero to many if not all of us.
“The unveiling was done according to plan as heroes’
month,” he said. Wanyanya said the design of the tombstone was a tribute to the
late hero.
“The design is a combination of a standard national hero’s
final resting place and the Mtukudzi family’s input,” he said. He did not shed
light on the cost of the tombstone.
Speaking at the ceremony, the deceased’s friend, poet and
songwriter Chirikure Chirikure said some questions were difficult to answer as
it was hard and God’s case.
“If we try to ask ourselves about tree leaves we see in the
streets or pave-way at our home, asking ourselves how the leaves got there or
what, you may end up being mentally disturbed.
“What you need to do is just sweep the place and accept
reality. If the leaves fall from a tree and be anyway just accept it.
“You can even use the same leaves as manure and put them on
a tree and you have helped it to grow well,” he explained.
Chirikure said in life there were some situations that
required people to simply accept and be strong. Herald
