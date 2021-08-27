MOTHER BURNS DAUGHTER'S MOUTH, ESCAPES JAIL

A RUSAPE woman who could not control her anger and brutally assaulted her four-year-old daughter including burning her mouth has been jailed over the offence.

In a desperate move to conceal the offence, Margaret Mufandaedza did not seek medical attention for the child.

Mufandaedza appeared in court last week on Friday charged with ill-treatment or neglect of children and young persons as defined in Section 7 (1) of the Children’s Act, Chapter 5:06.

She was convicted on her own guilty plea when she appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Anne Ndiraya.

Mufandaedza was sentenced to six months in prison, of which two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining four months were also suspended on condition that she performs 140 hours of community service at Morris Nyagumbo Memorial Clinic. Prosecutor, Mrs Melissa Saide said Mufandaedza assaulted her child over the body and burnt her mouth with a piece of firewood, seriously injuring her in the process.

“The accused is the biological mother of the complainant. In the period extending from March 2021 to August 2021 at Nyamande Village under Chief Makoni, Mufandaedza assaulted the complainant several times on the hands, back and also burnt her mouth with a piece of firewood.

“The matter came to light when Mufandaedza later sought medical attention for the child after her wound failed to heal. The matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest,” said Mrs Saide. Manica Post