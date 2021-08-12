HOOKER FLIPS AFTER CONDOM BURSTS

Stanley Mutema’s neighbours at The Shelter Court where he
resides witnessed the free drama when sex worker Elizabeth Mutetwa dragged him
demanding money. Mutema had to convince Mutetwa to go to a nearby bar along
Fife Avenue to resolve their issues.
Mutetwa claimed to have met medical expenses amounting to
US$43 following the bursting of a condom during her sex session with Mutema
sometime in July this year.
Mutema said he paid for the services rendered but the
latter was now extorting him whenever she has no money. “I hooked up with this lady during the night
and took her to my apartment like any other man to satisfy myself,” said
Mutema.
“We realised during the discussion that we both come from
the same rural area but I paid for the services rendered. It is true that the
condom burst during the sex session. I have not yet consulted my doctor
following the incident.
“She demanded money for treatment and I gave her US$10 on
that day and she later came asking for more claiming that she had paid US$43.
“I gave her another US$20 and she took one of my blankets
to her flat and returned it the following day and I gave her the balance but
she came today demanding a total of US$43.
“To me this lady is extorting me taking advantage that she
knows where I stay and that I am married.
“One of my friends wanted to give her US$20 but I stopped
him because she would visit me every time she fails to get money.
“She made noise at the flat drawing people’s attention,”
said Mutema. Mutetwa told H-Metro that Mutema was paying up for sex session and
that of medical treatment. Akanditora ndikamuitira zvaasina kuwana kumudzimai
wake nekuti anogara Bulawayo,” said Mutetwa.
“I have been into sex work for more than 20 years now and
being mindful of my health but Mutema put my health at risk following the
condom burst.
“My children survive from my busy body so Mutema must not
play hide and seek with me when he knows the exact amount he paid me. He has to
pay for the sex session together with medical expenses I paid.
“He blocked my contact number that is why I made noise at
his apartment because he has been avoiding me.
“If he fails to pay me today I will take the issue to
police because he risked my life. He must not try to be clever by claiming
extortion; he wanted to take me as his mistress because we come from the same
village.
“Zvekumusha izvo ndezvekumusha; kuno kuHarare tinoita
zvebasa saka ngaandipe mari yangu,” said Mutetwa. H Metro
