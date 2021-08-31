COPS NAME AND SHAME TRAFFIC OFFENDERS

POLICE in Zimbabwe are now using the latest technology to detect and catch traffic offenders and recently they named and shamed 23 motorists who drove through red robots in Harare.

This new exercise by police named as Smart Policing, will see Bulawayo having the equipment being installed.

In a notice published recently, police released the names of the traffic offenders, their vehicle registration numbers, make and when the offence was committed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is requesting the registered owners and/or drivers of the undermentioned vehicles to report to The Officer-In Charge ZRP Avondale Traffic as soon as possible to answer to charges of going through a red traffic light at The Corner of Monavale Road and Kirkman Roads in Belvedere in Harare on Tuesday 24 August 2020. Bring copies of your driver’s licence and the registration book of the vehicle in question. Photographs and video footage will be used as evidence,” read the notice.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the new technology will also be installed in Bulawayo.

“We don’t want to get into the specifics of the equipment that we are using. It suffices to say we want to take stock of people who are causing lawlessness on the roads. It is new technology and is part of Smart Policing,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“We are coming to Bulawayo, so that we account for motorists who are going through red robots in the process endangering the lives of other motorists and innocent members of the public. So definitely the law will take its course, this is just a warning and the beginning. We’ll cover all major cities. ”

Asst Comm Nyathi said they also want to find those driving vehicles without having changed cars ownership. “We’ve realised that there are people using motor vehicles whose ownership needs to be changed.

We are therefore appealing to the motorists that we’ve named who went through red robots to come forward,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Earlier this month, Cabinet approved a proposed US$2 million Bulawayo Vehicle City Management System which is expected to result in the local authority collecting more in parking fees.

The initiative will also see a surveillance system being installed on all roads in the city. Equipment worth US$700 000 has already been acquired for the project that will create nearly 500 jobs. Chronicle