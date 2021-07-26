WOMAN NABBED WITH STOLEN SYPHILIS TEST KITS

A 21-year-old woman was found with suspected stolen medical drugs and medical equipment that includes syphilis test kits and syringes following a tip off from members of the public.
The woman, Sandra Maramba, police said, was also caught
with a blank Covid-19 vaccination card.
“Police in Bulawayo arrested Sandra Maramba (21) after
receiving a tip off that she was in possession of medicinal drugs suspected to
have been stolen.
“The arrest led to the recovery of syphilis test kits,
blank Covid-19 card, syringes and several tablets, among other medicinal
drugs,” posted the police on their Twitter page.
The police urged the public to give them tip offs in order
to fight crime. “The ZRP encourages the public to supply positive information
to the Police as this goes a long way in fighting crime in the country,” said
the police. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment