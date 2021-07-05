TWO ROBBERS GO ON PROPERTY BUYING SPREE



GODFREY Josi and Juliet Gavaza, a couple suspected to be part of a gang of armed robbers arrested over the weekend in connection with a spate of heists around Harare, allegedly bought two houses, a plot in Mhondoro, a residential stand in Murehwa, four vehicles, 10 cattle and household property from their share of money robbed from various people and institutions since last year.

The couple is understood to have bought a four-roomed house in Budiriro 4 Extension in Harare for US$20 000, a seven-roomed house in Zengeza 5 Chitungwiza valued at US$36 000, residential stand in Murehwa for US$2 600 and a 2,5 hectare plot at Kent Farm in Mhondoro.

They also bought an Isuzu KB300, a Mercedes Benz, two Honda CRVs and 10 cattle in Headlands.

Josi (43) and Gavaza (36), who reside in Damofalls, Harare, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court along with Valentine Mutasa, charged with money laundering, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Their alleged accomplice, Peter Mushipe, was remanded from a hospital bed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The five suspected armed robbers are facing a combined 25 counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and money laundering. They were all remanded in custody to July 15.

Another suspected armed robber Richard Mutanga died on Sunday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, becoming the second suspect after Benjamin Musasa, to die from injuries sustained during a shoot-out with police at the weekend.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that on June 6 this year, the suspected armed robbers went to the University of Zimbabwe’s farm compound in Marlborough, Harare, where they confronted Christopher Chizhanga, who was manning the place and assaulted him.

They allegedly demanded to be shown Zhang Wend Dong’s residence where they went and stole US$20 000 and other valuables.

On June 27 at around midnight, they went to Zimstrong located at corner Kirkman and Golden Quarry roads in Harare. It is said they robbed a Chinese national of US$500.

The court heard that on September 7, 2020 they went to Ephynes Mhembere’s residence in Epworth where they forced open the doors, attacked and robbed her of US$910, R9 000 and other valuables.

Mr Chirenje further alleged that on March 10 this year they went to Seedex Company in Ruwa where they removed two panels from the pre-cast wall and gained entrance into the premises.

They allegedly manhandled Tapera Foya and his wife, tied them and fired shots into the air and force marched them into the office where they stole US$20 019.

On March 28, they went to Douglas Chitakunye’s residence where they robbed him of US$470, laptops and other valuables.

The court also heard that on the same day at around midnight, they went to Gateway High School where they pointed a gun at Kundishora Musikanzwa, who is a security guard.

It is said they tied him and ordered him to show them where the other security guards were, but they failed to locate them.

They then went to the administration block where they broke into the deputy headmaster’s office, but could not find anything worth stealing.

The court heard that they then blew a safe using explosives and stole US$250 000.

The armed robbers were arrested on July 3, 2021 after detectives tracked them to Damofalls where they were arrested and found in possession of firearms and explosives. Herald