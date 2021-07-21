TWO ROBBERS FREED AFTER MAGISTRATE BOOB

Two prisoners serving jail sentences for robbery and assault have been released by the High Court when it reviewed the convictions because the Mount Darwin magistrate who sentenced them accepted their guilty pleas without explaining the elements of the charges they were facing.
Now Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi will have to decide
whether to bring the two to court and restart the trials before a different
magistrate.
Justice Tawanda Chitapi released the two when the records
came before him for routine review. Kenmore Sign was jailed for robbery and
Blessing Kutyauripo was jailed for assault.
Sign was convicted of robbery which occurred on September
20 last year at Mukarichi panning site, Mt Darwin, when with accomplices, Sign
tripped the victim who fell to the ground before his accomplices forcibly took
from him a cellphone handset plus $210 and US$575 in cash.
Kutyauripo was jailed an effective 18 months for assaulting
his victim at a house in Mupfuri Heights with a wooden plank seriously injuring
the victim. Both cases were separately dealt with by the same magistrate at Mt
Darwin magistrates’ court.
During the review at the High Court, required for many
criminal cases where a magistrate has imposed more than a trivial jail setence,
Justice Chitapi noted that in both cases the trial magistrate bungled when he
failed to explain the charge to an accused person before asking them to plead.
After picking up the error of the magistrate, the judge
sought an explanation from the magistrate who simply apologised for the error. Based
on the error of omission, Justice Chitapi ruled that this failure resulted in
an unfair trial.
“An unfair trial cannot be condoned and no law may in terms
of Section 86 (3)(e) of the constitution limit the accused’s rights to a fair
trial,” said the judge while setting aside the convictions as well as sentences
which were imposed on Sign and Kutayauripo.
“The accused persons shall be forthwith released from
custody. The Prosecutor-General retains his discretion to prosecute the accused
persons afresh.” Justice Chitapi ruled that in the event of a fresh prosecution
being instituted the case should be dealt by a different magistrate.
In addition, said the judge, in the event of a conviction
the accused should not be sentenced to a more severe sentence than the imposed
in the quashed proceedings. The sentence already served would be considered as
an already served portion of the sentence which the court may impose on
retrial. Herald
