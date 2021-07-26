TOP COP NABBED FOR SMUGGLING

A senior police officer, Inspector Elias Mawomba (47), has been arrested for conniving with one of his subordinates to divert two vehicles from offloading smuggled goods inside the Beitbridge Border Post last week.
Insp Mawomba and his subordinate Dickson Siakwimbi are
deployed to Beitbridge to conduct security and anti-smuggling duties at
Zimbabwe’s border with South Africa under operation “No to Cross-border
Crimes’’.
It is reported that the two men were assigned by their
commanders to escort two vehicles carrying an assortment of smuggled goods.
The vehicles had been intercepted along the Limpopo River
soon after smuggling the goods from South Africa.
Insp Mawomba of the ZRP Support Unit Mike Troops Buchwa has
since been dragged before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba
charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.
He was remanded in custody to August 4, while Siakwimbi is
yet to be arrested.
Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on July 19 at around
11am, the national security team intercepted two vehicles that were loaded with
boxes of washing powder, skin lotions and other body creams.
He said Insp Mawomba and Siakwimbi were assigned to escort
the two vehicles to offload the goods at the Beitbridge Border Post for
valuation and further customs management.
But the court heard that along the way, the two police
officers connived with the drivers of the vehicles to offload part of the
contraband in the bushy area near the Zinwa water treatment pump.
They ran out of luck when some alert citizens spotted them
and informed border security officials. A security team that reacted found them
still offloading the boxes of washing powder and body lotions. The goods were
then recovered and Mawomba was immediately arrested, while Siakwimbi
disappeared. The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained. Herald
