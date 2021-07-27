THREE FUEL TRUCKS WITH WATER BUSTED

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has intercepted three transit fuel trucks in Chirundu linked to smuggling of fuel into the country.

The fuel was meant to be transported to Zambia, potentially prejudicing the country of potential revenues through organized crime, Zimra spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda, said in a press statement.

“During the period from 17 July 2021 to 23 July 2021, three tankers that had declared fuel at Forbes Border Post enroute to Zambia were intercepted at Chirundu One Stop Border Post, all loaded with water instead of fuel as per the declarations made at Forbes Border Post,” he said.

“The tankers had respectively declared 44 924 litres of diesel, 39 932 litres of diesel and 45 800 litres of petrol destined for Zambia. However, the three tankers after physical inspections turned out to be carrying water.

“The three fuel tankers were flagged for physical inspection and with the assistance of police, two drivers were arrested and have already appeared in court.

“The driver of the third tanker is still at large as he disappeared during the physical inspection of the vehicle.”

Mr Chimanda said Zimra was seized with capacitating its intelligence management unit and will continue leveraging technology and data matching to fish out fuel smugglers. Chronicle