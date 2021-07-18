PROPHET STEALS PROPERTY WORTH US$15K



Police in Masvingo has recovered stolen property worthy over US$15 000 and arrested a popular Victoria Ranch prophet and two of his accomplices for the theft.

Kokerai Jiri(37) popularly knows as Madzibaba Jiri in Victoria Ranch and Runyararo West, Luckmore Chingovo (30) and Stephen Mupereki (30) were arrested yesterday in Victoria Ranch yesterday following a tip off.

The stolen goods include six solar panels, five Television sets, beds, a refrigerator, gas tanks, blankets, wheelbarrows and water tanks.

Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the robberies occurred from May to July 17, 2021 in Victoria Ranch and surrounding areas.

Jiri, Chingovo and Mupereki are being held at Chikato Police Station.

Officer Commanding Masvingo Commisioner Simangaliso Dube, Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, Dhewa and several senior officers inspected the stolen wares at Chikato Police Station.

Dhewa said the Police is inviting people with recorded stolen property to identify their belongings.

“We have recovered household goods and good stuffs worth over US$10 000. Some of the stolen property is being recovered in Victoria Ranch. So far 15 cases of theft have been solved and we are expecting to solve more.

“We will invite those with stolen property to come and identify their wares. We are still identifying some of the households who were robbed but had not reported the cases. The Police is vigilant against crime,” said Dhewa. Masvingo Mirror