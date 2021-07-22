PROPHET ARRESTED OVER WITCHCRAFT PROPHESY

Prophet Arthur Matsika of Garikai Masowe’s church shrine in Cowdray Park suburb and four congregants are in court after he allegedly prophesied that she kept a snake and fed her husband dog meat.
During prophecy time the prophet ‘revealed’ that Maggie
Chikwara (51) was a witch who kept a snake in her car and gave her husband
cooked dog meat.
The prophet went on to state that Maggie planted muthi at
the church’s shrine and that the muthi was causing teenage congregants to
menstruate early.
Upon hearing that, four female congregants, Gladys Muleya,
Muleya’s teenage daughter, Faith Gora and Lusyomo Ndlovu assaulted Maggie.
Maggie bled and sustained injuries on her body. She was
rescued from further attack by elders of the church, who intervened and stopped
the four from assaulting her. Maggie was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where
she was treated and discharged.
After she was discharged from hospital she filed a case of
indicating witches and wizards as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform Act) (Chapter 9:23).
Appearing for trial before magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu,
Prophet Matsika and the four congregants pleaded not guilty to the charge. The
accused persons stated that Maggie’s husband Belton Nduna was the one who told
Matsika that his wife fed him with dog meat as he was told that by other prophets.
They went on to state that they never said Maggie was a
witch and stated that the allegations were fabricated since she did not see eye
to eye with her teenage daughter. Maggie told the court that Matsika said she
fed her husband with dog meat and some herbs.
Maggie’s witness, Washington Kona said: “Matsika and his
accused congregants labelled Maggie a witch and this was said before
congregants at a church. And they also said she was causing problems at the
church.”
Another witness, Beula Bvuma, told the court that the
accused persons said Maggie wanted to kill all boys in the church and wanted
all teenage girls at the church to menstruate early.
Matsika and his church members were remanded out of custody
to 03 August for continuation of trial. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment