MWONZORA PUSHES FOR INDEFINITE SUSPENSION OF BY-ELECTIONS

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T party has started pushing Parliament to ensure that pending by-elections are suspended indefinitely, claiming that the Covid-19 pandemic has made the playing field uneven.
Mwonzora, who in the past year has been manoeuvring to be
the main opposition leader in Zimbabwe, last month met President Emmerson
Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga under controversial circumstances
to push for the postponement of the
polls.
When The Standard exposed the plan, he flatly denied that
he was pushing for the elections to be scrapped.
It has since emerged that MDC-T leaders introduced the
proposal to delay the elections in Parliament’s peace and security thematic
committee last week following a presentation by the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission (ZEC).
MDC-T is said to be wary of elections because it might lose
its newfound power in a direct contest with the mainstream opposition party MDC
Alliance and the ruling Zanu PF.
Mwonzora’s party recalled dozens of MDC Alliance
legislators and councillors as he wrestled for the control of the party with
Nelson Chamisa.
MDC-T chairperson Morgen Komichi confirmed to The Standard
the Parliament process and defended the move, saying the Covid-19 pandemic had
handed Zanu PF an unfair advantage in election preparations.
“It’s not about elections, it’s about the pandemic and
whether we will be able to have free and fair elections,” Komichi said.
“What is happening at the moment is, no other political
party is allowed to do political programmes except Zanu PF.
“Every day, we see Zanu PF addressing its provincial
meetings and it will be foolhardy for political parties to clamour for
elections during this pandemic.
“That is an argument based on what ZEC is doing now that
points to free and fair and democratic processes.” Komichi said holding
elections now would only favour Zanu PF.
“You can’t call for opening up for campaigning now because
if you start the campaign, you will plunge Zimbabwe into what happened in India
that went into elections and experienced over
200 000 new cases every day for more than a month.
“Many countries, I think over 80 of them, have put
elections on hold to deal with the pandemic.
“It is a debate Zimbabweans must start talking about now,
especially the opposition political parties because you will call for elections
without necessary reforms then start calling the process unfair.”
Komichi said elections should only come after reforms that
include those guaranteeing freedom of
assembly and ensuring the independence of ZEC, among other issues. But the MDC
Alliance said the push by the MDC-T to stop elections was motivated by a
sinister agenda.
“We gathered that as well and it is very ludicrous and it
sets a very bad precedent,” said MDC Alliance secretary for elections Ian
Makone.
There are countries, including Zambia and South Africa, who
have not abandoned elections because of the pandemic. “What they have in fact
done is to take measures that enable people to exercise their right in a safe
manner.
“We are supportive of all efforts to curtail the pandemic,
but we are also sticklers for the provisions of our own constitution.
“Those advocating for postponement, I dare say, have
reasons other than the pandemic and they should be exposed for what they are.”
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition director Blessing Vava said
suspending the elections was against the country’s constitution and would
plunge Zimbabwe into a constitutional crisis.
“What we need at the moment is to assess how other
countries, namely Tanzania and Malawi, held elections under the same Covid-19
pandemic. Zambia will also be holding its elections next month,” Vava said.
“It’s an illegal proposal pushed by those without a
political base, they know they will perform badly because the moment of truth
is reckoning.
“They are afraid of defeat because they have been surviving
politically at the mercy of the courts and the ruling party.”
Solomon Bobosibunu of the Election Resource Centre said:
“Our position is that suspension or non-holding of elections cannot be done by
ZEC alone neither can it be through an instruction from the executive through a
statutory instrument.” Standard
