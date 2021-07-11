ED KEEPS MWONZORA WAITING

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to respond to MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s proposals for dialogue, a month after the opposition leader said he was given assurance that his request would be prioritised.
Mwonzora met Mnangagwa at State House on June 11 where he
submitted a four-page document to the Zanu PF leader and one of the alleged
proposals was to postpone by-elections.
The MDC-T leader claimed the president had promised to
respond within two weeks, but his spokesperson Lloyd Damba yesterday said there
had been no response.
“No, not yet, we are still waiting for the responses,”
Damba said. “We are very patient on that.”
The developments come at a time when Zanu PF is already
preparing for elections in what could be an indication that Mwonzora’s
proposals were not being taken seriously.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, about 26
seats were left vacant after the MDC-T recalled MDC Alliance legislators. Some
seats also fell vacant following deaths of its representatives.
On July 2, Zanu PF invited its members intending to contest
in by-elections to submit their curricula vitae.
Last year, the government, through Vice-President and
Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, indefinitely suspended by-elections in
the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, a position that angered the opposition MDC
Alliance and other stakeholders, who felt it was undemocratic and
unconstitutional.
Meanwwhile, MDC-T has suffered a major setback after two
top of its officials in Mashonaland East province resigned from the opposition
party.
Provincial information and publicity secretary Farai
Nyandoro and secretary-general Emmanuel Chiroto both tendered their
resignations saying they were venturing into “private business”.
Chiroto, who hails from Murewa district, is a former Harare
deputy mayor while, Nyandoro is a former Marondera mayor, who both served
between 2008 and 2013.
According to a letter dated July 4, addressed to provincial
chairperson Piniel Denga and co-signed by the duo, the top opposition activists
said their new interests demanded them to leave active politics.
“We would like to notify your esteemed office of our
decision to leave active politics with immediate effect,” reads part of the
letter.
“This unfortunate decision has been as a result of our
desire to pursue private businesses, which do not allow us to engage in active
politics.
“We wish you all the best in your endeavour in trying to
unite Mashonaland East province.” Nyandoro yesterday confirmed the authenticity
of the letter.
“We have left the party. We are focusing on something
private,” he said. Chiroto yesterday confirmed that he had left the party but
refused to divulge more details.
Denga yesterday professed ignorance over the matter saying
he was yet to see the letter. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment