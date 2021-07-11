ED KEEPS MWONZORA WAITING

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to respond to MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s proposals for dialogue, a month after the opposition leader said he was given assurance that his request would be prioritised.

Mwonzora met Mnangagwa at State House on June 11 where he submitted a four-page document to the Zanu PF leader and one of the alleged proposals was to postpone by-elections.

The MDC-T leader claimed the president had promised to respond within two weeks, but his spokesperson Lloyd Damba yesterday said there had been no response.

“No, not yet, we are still waiting for the responses,” Damba said. “We are very patient on that.”

The developments come at a time when Zanu PF is already preparing for elections in what could be an indication that Mwonzora’s proposals were not being taken seriously.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, about 26 seats were left vacant after the MDC-T recalled MDC Alliance legislators. Some seats also fell vacant following deaths of its representatives.

On July 2, Zanu PF invited its members intending to contest in by-elections to submit their curricula vitae.

Last year, the government, through Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, indefinitely suspended by-elections in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, a position that angered the opposition MDC Alliance and other stakeholders, who felt it was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Meanwwhile, MDC-T has suffered a major setback after two top of its officials in Mashonaland East province resigned from the opposition party.

Provincial information and publicity secretary Farai Nyandoro and secretary-general Emmanuel Chiroto both tendered their resignations saying they were venturing into “private business”.

Chiroto, who hails from Murewa district, is a former Harare deputy mayor while, Nyandoro is a former Marondera mayor, who both served between 2008 and 2013.

According to a letter dated July 4, addressed to provincial chairperson Piniel Denga and co-signed by the duo, the top opposition activists said their new interests demanded them to leave active politics.

“We would like to notify your esteemed office of our decision to leave active politics with immediate effect,” reads part of the letter.

“This unfortunate decision has been as a result of our desire to pursue private businesses, which do not allow us to engage in active politics.

“We wish you all the best in your endeavour in trying to unite Mashonaland East province.” Nyandoro yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“We have left the party. We are focusing on something private,” he said. Chiroto yesterday confirmed that he had left the party but refused to divulge more details.

Denga yesterday professed ignorance over the matter saying he was yet to see the letter. Standard