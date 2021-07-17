DEPUTY MINISTER SPLASHES ON LUXURY MOTOR

Deputy sports minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire has splashed US$770,000 on a Rolls Royce Phantom – the latest illustration of the gulf between Zimbabwe’s poor and super rich political elites.

The 39-year-old paid GVE London £330,000 for the luxury car and £30,000 for shipping – about US$495,800 in total, ZimLive understands.

GVE London posted videos on social media confirming that it had shipped the car to a Zimbabwean minister, but the company did not name Machakaire. Multiple sources have identified Machakaire as the owner of the expensive motor.

A source at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority estimated duty on the vehicle would be in the region of U$275,000, pushing Machakaire’s total bill to just over US$770,000.

Machakaire’s transport and logistics company, TinMac Motors, according to sources, also recently acquired a new fleet of haulage trucks.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “We continue to demand radical transparency and a far-reaching international audit of the offshore networks that enable looting by Zimbabwean ministers and political elites. They launder the loot by buying supercars while the masses starve. Corruption is killing us.”

Through TinMac Motors, Machakaire won huge tenders to move farming equipment and other implements under the US$3 billion Command Agriculture scheme which a parliamentary committee concluded was carried out without any accountability.

The Zanu PF government has frustrated a push by the opposition to audit Command Agriculture expenditure. Former finance minister Tendai Biti, who chaired the public accounts committee that investigated the corruption, was hounded out of parliament.

Machakaire is related to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the millionaire petroleum oligarch whose company, Sakunda Holdings, carried out all procurement under Command Agriculture. The United States government last year imposed sanctions on Tagwirei, citing him for “derailing economic development and harming the Zimbabwean people through corruption.” Zimlive