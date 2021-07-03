COUNTRY CLUB TURNED INTO BROTHEL

CHIPINGE Town Council and some residents are at loggerheads over the ownership of Chipinge Country Club, with the local authority accusing the latter of illegal occupation.
The town council is not collecting any revenue from the
illegal tenants, arguing that some individuals are benefitting from its use.
The country club is located at Stand Number 267. When The
Manica Post visited the country club, the sorry state of affairs at the
premises was revealed. The club was once one of the most beautiful places in
the town.
Swimming pools have been turned into dumping sites by
tenants residing at the premises. The place also houses private schools and
churches. A bar is also operating at the premises, while some rooms are being
used as a brothel.
Residents have called for investigations on why some
individuals are now claiming ownership of the country club. In the past,
membership drawn from the cross-section of the community would run the club.
In an interview, the town council housing and community
services director, Mr Edson Munjanga, said they had engaged the Deeds Office
and Surveyor General’s Office to access the documents to reclaim the property.
“Stand No 267 which houses the country club is owned by the
council. The council used to operate a satellite school at the premise, but the
school has since been moved to its stand.
“Thereafter some individuals invaded the premise. They now
claim its ownership. We have in the past tried to evict them, but we have met a
lot of resistance. However, there was a resolution made to the relevant offices
to assist in reclaiming the premises,” said Mr Munjanga.
He refuted claims that the local authority had parcelled
out the property to individuals. Residents have called for the swift return of
the property to the local authority.
Chipinge Residents Trust chairperson, Mr Vrante Mhlupeko
said: “As residents, we investigated the ownership of the country club and
discovered that it is a town council property.
It has a 99-year lease with the local authority and should
be used as a social club that benefits the whole community, not individuals.
“It should be a recreational facility for the community.
Anyone or any private company that claims ownership of that property must
provide their proof of ownership,” said Mr Mhlupeko.
Mr Lincloln Mwaimbodeyi of Chipinge Town Community
Association (CTCA) said the town council should restore social amenities in the
town.
“There is no golf course and we also have dilapidated
recreational facilities, yet we claim we are a town rising from the East. These
social amenities should be restored,” he said.
The town council chairperson, Councillor Zivanai
Nyakuchena, said they had secured stands for recreational facilities.
“The council has a site in St Kelvin which is earmarked for
a nine-hole golf course. We also want to revive swimming pools in the town and
high-density areas,” he said.
Caretaker of the country club, Mr Caiphas Mwarozva, said the property belongs to the farmers.
“Before the land reform programme, the country club was
used by local farmers and we have reclaimed it as it belongs to farmers. It
still belongs to us and as new farmers we will fight for it,” he said. Manica
Post
