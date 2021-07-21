CHEATING WOMAN GORED BY BUFFALO

A Kariba married woman who left her matrimonial home, under unclear circumstances, escaped death by a whisker, when she was attacked by a wounded buffalo on Monday afternoon.

Kerry Murimbika suffered injuries on her left thigh with the horn piercing to the other side and was rushed to Kariba district hospital where she was admitted.

Her husband Silvester Mushaiki said his investigation had led to information that she was in the company of a boyfriend when she was attacked.

“I was not around when this happened. I was only told of the incident through a phone call and went home but my wife was already at Kariba hospital.

“Through my own investigations I found out that she was in the company of a boyfriend thus I proceeded to his house with the hospital prescription and the alleged boyfriend was just trembling without any word,” said Mushaiki.

He added: “I just want my wife to recover and pursue the issue with Jairos, through whatever mean necessary.”

The boyfriend (name supplied) could not be reached for comment. Kariba District Medical Officer Dr Godwin Muza told H-Metro that indeed there was a woman patient who was admitted at the hospital after being gored by a Buffalo.

“She is fine and out of danger and recuperating here in hospital,” said Muza without adding much.

Some eyewitnesses who preferred to remain anonymous also told H-Metro that Murimbika had left home so that she could have quality time with her boyfriend.

The source said the woman had taken advantage of her husband who had gone to work. He said that the woman was thrown mid-air before she was gored by the buffalo.

“Two men called for the ambulance before they disappeared on the scene when the ambulance arrived. It is believed that one of the men was the woman’s boyfriend,” said the source.

He added: “The woman suffered serious injuries on her thigh and back. She was immediately ferried to the hospital where she is admitted.”

Another school of thought says the woman had gone to look for manure when she does not own a vegetable garden.

“When asked before the ambulance came what had transpired, she told people that she had left home in search of manure. She said a buffalo came from nowhere and it attacked her and was rescued by a good Samaritan who came to her aid and left her near the road before he disappeared from the scene,” said the source.

He added: “A neighbour is understood to have heard her conversation with someone on the phone being given some direction which led to the sewage ponds”

“After the incident, her father-in- law and aunt followed her to the clinic to see the extent of her injury” said another source. H Metro