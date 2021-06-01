MADZIBABA RAPES CONGREGANT IN A CAR

A 38-year-old Budiriro faith healer stands accused of raping his congregant while threatening to unleash a live snake on her if she resisted.

Madzibaba Luckson Mapurisa is alleged to have conducted the unholy prayers in a parked car at Chemhanza grounds in Glen View 2. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed receiving the report.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a faith healer based in Budiriro 5 accused of raping a Mufakose 25-year-old woman,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“It is alleged that on May 11 around 1500hrs the complainant went for some prayers at the accused person’s shrine. Upon arriving accused person is reported to have told the complainant to accompany him to Chemhanza grounds in Glen View for further prayers.

“The two got into the accused person’s green Toyota motor vehicle and drove to Chemhanza grounds.

“Whilst at the grounds accused parked the vehicle and jumped to the back where complainant was seated.

“The accused person is reported to have inserted his hand into complainant’s skirt and caressed her private parts without her consent.”

He said the complainant tried to resist and was shown a big snake in a bag and was raped once without protection.

“She was haunted by the act and disclosed the matter to her cousin and the case was reported on the 28th of May 2021,” said Insp Chazovachii.

Madzibaba Mapurisa was arrested last week after he was caught with a live snake at a house in Lonchinvar.

He was reported to have made prophecies that he wanted to remove a live snake from the house and his victims, following a tip off demanded to search his vehicle first before the prayers leading to his arrest.

Video of residents assaulting him is circulating on social media. H Metro