GOVT HAS COMPLETED 868 PROJECTS : GUMBO

The Second Republic, which is committed to infrastructure development, has completed 868 projects with 520 still in progress, most being infrastructure projects, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in Charge of Implementation and Monitoring Dr Joram Gumbo told Parliament.

Updating the National Assembly on programmes implemented by Government since the coming in of the Second Republic he said: “I am pleased to inform the House that a total of 1 388 projects were implemented across all the provinces by the Second Republic during the period January 2018 to December 2020,” he said.

“Out of these projects, 829 projects were infrastructure related while 559 were non-infrastructural projects. It is important to note that 868 of these projects were completed while 520 were ongoing.

Most of the projects that were completed were in the infrastructure category which gives credence to the thrust of the Government to focus on building infrastructure in order to create a conducive environment for socio-economic development.” Some of the completed projects include the Skyline-Chimanimani Road rehabilitation in Manicaland, completion of the rehabilitation of 153km of on the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway, establishment of community information centres, containerised village information centres and fibre optic links across the country, establishment of innovation hubs at State universities, and the rehabilitation and upgrading of health facilities including construction of clinics and establishment of super specialist hospitals.

Notable in this regard are health facilities such as the Manicaland State University Clinic in Mutare, the Orthopaedic Hospital in Bulawayo and the Isolation Centre at United Bulawayo Hospitals. In energy, completed or are at various stages of completion, there are the local manufacture of transformers and the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

In the mining sector and in line with the thrust by Government to achieve a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023, notable projects include the Intra-Chem Explosives Manufacturing Plant in Kwekwe and the operationalisation of the AfroChine Ferrochrome Plant in Selous.

Government had prioritised construction of infrastructural accommodation, servicing of stands and provision of requisite social amenities.

The focus on improving agricultural production through mechanisation and irrigation development saw the John Deere equipment facility and the 40-hectare centre pivots installed in Kanyemba under Mbire district of Mashonaland Central Province.

Minister Gumbo said Government had adopted the 100-day cycle programme to ensure adequate monitoring and evaluation of projects.

“Government will never allow the developmental interest of the people to be compromised because those mandated to implement Government programmes have not adopted a serious approach to have completely adjudicated their responsibilities,” he said. Herald