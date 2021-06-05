GOVT HAS COMPLETED 868 PROJECTS : GUMBO

The Second Republic, which is committed to infrastructure development, has completed 868 projects with 520 still in progress, most being infrastructure projects, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in Charge of Implementation and Monitoring Dr Joram Gumbo told Parliament.
Updating the
National Assembly on programmes implemented by Government since the coming in
of the Second Republic he said: “I am pleased to inform the House that a total
of 1 388 projects were implemented across all the provinces by the Second
Republic during the period January 2018 to December 2020,” he said.
“Out of these projects, 829 projects were infrastructure
related while 559 were non-infrastructural projects. It is important to note
that 868 of these projects were completed while 520 were ongoing.
Most of the projects
that were completed were in the infrastructure category which gives credence to
the thrust of the Government to focus on building infrastructure in order to
create a conducive environment for socio-economic development.” Some of the completed projects include the
Skyline-Chimanimani Road rehabilitation in Manicaland, completion of the
rehabilitation of 153km of on the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway,
establishment of community information centres, containerised village
information centres and fibre optic links across the country, establishment of
innovation hubs at State universities, and the rehabilitation and upgrading of
health facilities including construction of clinics and establishment of super
specialist hospitals.
Notable in this regard are health facilities such as the
Manicaland State University Clinic in Mutare, the Orthopaedic Hospital in
Bulawayo and the Isolation Centre at United Bulawayo Hospitals. In energy,
completed or are at various stages of completion, there are the local
manufacture of transformers and the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power
Station.
In the mining sector and in line with the thrust by
Government to achieve a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023, notable projects
include the Intra-Chem Explosives Manufacturing Plant in Kwekwe and the
operationalisation of the AfroChine Ferrochrome Plant in Selous.
Government had prioritised construction of infrastructural
accommodation, servicing of stands and provision of requisite social amenities.
The focus on improving agricultural production through
mechanisation and irrigation development saw the John Deere equipment facility
and the 40-hectare centre pivots installed in Kanyemba under Mbire district of
Mashonaland Central Province.
Minister Gumbo said Government had adopted the 100-day
cycle programme to ensure adequate monitoring and evaluation of projects.
“Government will never allow the developmental interest of
the people to be compromised because those mandated to implement Government
programmes have not adopted a serious approach to have completely adjudicated
their responsibilities,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment