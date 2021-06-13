COUNCIL UPHEAVAL EXPOSED AS A SMOKESCREEN AS FIRED DEPUTY MAYOR ALLOCATED INDUSTRIAL STAND

THE uproar that resulted in former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami attempting to bulldoze a full council meeting despite his recalling has been exposed as a “mere smokescreen”, as during the same meeting councillors went on to award the embattled councillor an industrial stand.

Early this month, Mr Kambarami was in the eye of the storm when he turned up at a full council meeting demanding that he be recognised as the deputy mayor after his acquittal by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had reinstated the former Ward Three Councillor as deputy mayor last month but the ruling was of no effect as he was recalled by his parent party, the MDC-T. The former deputy mayor had to be ejected from the chambers by security, with the mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni labelling him an intruder.

However, investigations by this publication have since revealed that the mayhem could have been used as a smokescreen to divert the public from an item where Mr Kambarami had applied to purchase an industrial stand in the city, through a company he co-owns with his wife Rosemary — Grade One Private Limited.

Although in the council report, the Kambaramis are not named as directors, enquiries at the Companies and Deeds office revealed that the two are co-directors of the company.

“The Town Clerk (Mr Christopher Dube) reported (on 23 October 2020) that Stand 19792 Westondale, had been surrendered to council by the previous owner and made available for re-allocation to other deserving applicants. The stand in question was in extent of 3373 square metres.

“An application had been received from Grade One Private Limited, who wished to use the stand for the establishment of a food manufacturing-milling company. The Director of Engineering Services (Engineer Simela Dube) had advised that there were no town planning objections to the proposal,” reads the report.

Some of the conditions that are to be met by the Kambaramis include that they will pay a selling price of US$11 300 excluding 14,5 percent Value Added Tax or Zimbabwe dollar equivalent subject to the foreign currency exchange auction rate.

“Any developments were required to be in terms of council approved building plans and should comply with the relevant by-laws. The stand was not to be occupied until such time as a potable water supply and approved sanitary facilities had been provided and an occupation certificate issued.

“The stand is to be suitably walled and gated. Adequate provision for loading and on-site parking space, to accommodate all traffic likely to be generated by the proposed activities, to be provided within the confines of the stand. No plant, equipment or machinery shall be installed or utilised that would, in the opinion of Council, give rise to excessive pollution,” reads the council report.

It was further revealed that when the report was initially tabled in October last, it had been withdrawn from being deliberated on by the finance and development standing committee agenda, as there had been representation by another applicant who had applied for the same stand. Ironically both the mayor, Clr Mguni and his deputy — who replaced Mr Kambarami — Clr Mlandu Ncube both sit in the said committee.

“In order to avoid double allocation, the item had been withdrawn for further investigation. The issue had been resolved because the stand in question was a newly created one, which was first allocated to Member Foods (Pvt) Limited who wanted a bigger stand for their fleet of commercial vehicles, no one had applied and allocated the stand,” reads the initial report.

Meanwhile, BCC has reiterated their position that Mr Kambarami is no longer a serving councillor, saying the only way he could make it back to council chambers was if he challenged his expulsion in the courts.

Responding to a written enquiry, BCC corporate communications officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said the local authority was adhering to a Ministry of Local Government and Public Works directive that had informed them that Mr Kambarami had been recalled.

“The city of Bulawayo is in receipt of a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works advising council that Mr Tinashe Kambarami was expelled from his party. The Constitution of Zimbabwe outlines that once one is expelled from his or her party, he or she loses his or her seat or ward. Mr Kambarami will need to successfully challenge his expulsion for him to be allowed back in council,” said Miss Ngwenya.

Some years ago, the Government had to dispatch an investigation team to Bulawayo after it emerged that the city’s councillors were dishing out properties among themselves. The investigation revealed that out of the 29 councillors, then, only five had not been given any council property to lease. It was further revealed that when the councillors get the properties they default in paying rates and rentals resulting in the properties accruing debt, as council management could not take the route of evicting the councillors, fearing victimisation. Sunday News