SOUTH AFRICA DONATES MEALIE MEAL TO ZIM



South Africa has donated 5 625 tonnes of mealie meal worth 50 million rand to Cyclone Idai victims which struck Eastern parts of the country in 2019 claiming, hundreds of lives and leaving a trail of destruction to property and infrastructure.

The first batch of 272 tonnes was handed over to President Mnangagwa this morning at State House by South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Pandor.

Dr Pandor said the donation could not come on time because of Covid 19 pandemic that restricted movement.

President Mnangagwa hailed South Africa saying the donation was timely as it coincided with the commemoration of Africa Day.

“We are pleased to be receiving this donation especially today on May 25, Africa Day when the whole continent is celebrating the successes of our collective fight against colonialism and apartheid,” said President Mnangagwa.



