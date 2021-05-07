SISTER AND HER LOVER SQUANDER BROTHER'S US$

IN a modern day Bonnie and Clyde tale, a 25-year-old Nyanga man is on the run after stealing US$300 from his girlfriend’s brother, leaving his lover to face the music.
The matter recently came to light at Chief Saunyama’s court
after Misheck Matambanadzo dragged his younger sister, Vimbai Matambanadzo (20)
and her lover, Luston Satumba, to the traditional court accusing them of
squandering his money.
Satumba defaulted, thereby leaving Vimbai to answer to all
the allegations. Matambanadzo told the court that Vimbai worked for him at his
grocery and clothing shop in Mutigwa Village, Nyanga, while he stayed at Mount
Mellary with his family.
During his absence, his sister would invite her boyfriend
Satumba for sleepovers. The two would allegedly squander Matambanadzo’s money.
“What really hurts me is that Vimbai would invite Satumba
for sleepovers and they would become intimate in my shop and on my bed, while
squandering my money. She is only 20, yet she was entertaining men on my bed.
This is a bitter pill for me to swallow.
“When I confronted her over the missing US$300, she first
professed ignorance but later accused Satumba of stealing the money when I
threatened to have her arrested.
“I questioned why she suspected it was him and that is when
she revealed that he usually sleeps at the shop. ‘‘I did not even know that my
sister is sexually active and it came as a shock. She was actually spoiling her
boyfriend with my money while using my shop as a lodge,” said a furious
Matamanadzo.
He told the court that he needs Satumba to pay back his
money, adding that he has no desire to marry off his sister to him.
However, Vimbai declared that she is head over heels in
love with Satumba and would want to marry him.
“I love my boyfriend and I am prepared to settle down with
him. In fact, I do not mind being taken to his home right away because he
texted telling me that I am his wife and that my brother should not bother us
over a mere US$300. He will pay back the money,” she said without any form of
remorse.
However, she said she was not involved in stealing from the
shop. “I think my boyfriend stole some goods from the shop and sold them
elsewhere because no money ever went missing.
‘‘Only the stock would go missing, but people err. I have
already forgiven my man,” she said.
The matter was adjourned to a later date to allow Satumba
attend the court session. Manica Post
