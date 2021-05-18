RETURNING CITIZENS TO PAY FOR QUARANTINE : GOVT

CITIZENS returning to the country will now pay for isolation or quarantine as the fight against the spread of Covid-19 continues.
This is in line with the Statutory Instrument No 108 of
2021 in relation to the country’s ports of entry and exit.
In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa encouraged
members of the public should to go to their nearest health facility to receive
their Covid-19 vaccine.
She said this will help the country achieve the required
herd immunity to control the spread of the disease.
“Cabinet wishes to advise that citizens returning to
Zimbabwe will now be quarantined at their own expense. Furthermore, those
travellers found to be positive for Covid-19 will be isolated at an isolation
centre at their own expense,” she said.
“With regard to stepping up surveillance of the public
transport system, the nation is informed that the Vehicle Inspectorate
Department, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of
Zimbabwe (TSCZ) are flushing out the unregistered vehicles.”
She said 7 012 vehicles have been impounded for failure to
display number plates and illegal operations (mshikashika).
“Cabinet also wishes to inform the public that the Public
Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and (National Lockdown (No.2) Order,
2020 published in Statutory Instrument (SI) 200 of 2020 was amended on Friday
14 May 2021 and published in SI 119,” she said.
“The major highlight of the amendment is that it now
defines persons entering Zimbabwe into three categories. These include
returning citizens or residents of Zimbabwe; and nationals or ordinary
residents of a Sadc country in transit through Zimbabwe to another Sadc
country.”
Cabinet also heard that a Covd-19 patient from Kwekwe died
on arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital on May 12, 2021.
“Contact tracing has detected positive cases in the family
of the deceased, further there was a student who had arrived from India on the
29th of April 2021 and the student was PCR negative. Another test was conducted
on the student after the death of the Covid-19 case and results were negative,”
she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said to date, 11 Covid-19 cases are
linked to the case of the person that died in Kwekwe.
She advised the nation that Genomic sequencing tests are
being done to determine if there was an import of the Covid-19 strain that is
wreaking havoc in India.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the country remains on course to
conduct a census within the prescribed timeframe for the 2023 elections.
“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is
expected to conclude the boundary proclamations for Wards, Districts and
Provinces in order to ensure that enumeration areas are correctly assigned.
Thereafter, the Census Field Mapping Exercise can be finalised before actual
enumeration proceeds,” she said.
“Census field mapping involves subdividing the whole
country into smaller geographical units called enumeration areas with an
average of 80 to 120 households.
Cabinet is pleased to report that 55 percent of the country
has so far been successfully mapped, despite up to 10 months of programmed time
having been lost to Covid-19 restrictions.”
For the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe
National Statistical Agency (ZimStat) will go paperless during census
enumeration since the Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technique
will be employed during data collection.
Given that this is the first time Zimbabwe will use the
paperless CAPI technique, more than one pilot census will be run to test the
technology, with re-tests being conducted.
“This will last up to the first quarter of 2022. The actual
population census will therefore start in April 2022, with the Census results
expected in August 2022, paving way for the Constituencies Delimitation in
October 2022 as 31 December 2022 is the last day allowed for delimitation,” she
added. Herald
