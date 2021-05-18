RETURNING CITIZENS TO PAY FOR QUARANTINE : GOVT

CITIZENS returning to the country will now pay for isolation or quarantine as the fight against the spread of Covid-19 continues.

This is in line with the Statutory Instrument No 108 of 2021 in relation to the country’s ports of entry and exit.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa encouraged members of the public should to go to their nearest health facility to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

She said this will help the country achieve the required herd immunity to control the spread of the disease.

“Cabinet wishes to advise that citizens returning to Zimbabwe will now be quarantined at their own expense. Furthermore, those travellers found to be positive for Covid-19 will be isolated at an isolation centre at their own expense,” she said.

“With regard to stepping up surveillance of the public transport system, the nation is informed that the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) are flushing out the unregistered vehicles.”

She said 7 012 vehicles have been impounded for failure to display number plates and illegal operations (mshikashika).

“Cabinet also wishes to inform the public that the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and (National Lockdown (No.2) Order, 2020 published in Statutory Instrument (SI) 200 of 2020 was amended on Friday 14 May 2021 and published in SI 119,” she said.

“The major highlight of the amendment is that it now defines persons entering Zimbabwe into three categories. These include returning citizens or residents of Zimbabwe; and nationals or ordinary residents of a Sadc country in transit through Zimbabwe to another Sadc country.”

Cabinet also heard that a Covd-19 patient from Kwekwe died on arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital on May 12, 2021.

“Contact tracing has detected positive cases in the family of the deceased, further there was a student who had arrived from India on the 29th of April 2021 and the student was PCR negative. Another test was conducted on the student after the death of the Covid-19 case and results were negative,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said to date, 11 Covid-19 cases are linked to the case of the person that died in Kwekwe.

She advised the nation that Genomic sequencing tests are being done to determine if there was an import of the Covid-19 strain that is wreaking havoc in India.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country remains on course to conduct a census within the prescribed timeframe for the 2023 elections.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is expected to conclude the boundary proclamations for Wards, Districts and Provinces in order to ensure that enumeration areas are correctly assigned. Thereafter, the Census Field Mapping Exercise can be finalised before actual enumeration proceeds,” she said.

“Census field mapping involves subdividing the whole country into smaller geographical units called enumeration areas with an average of 80 to 120 households.

Cabinet is pleased to report that 55 percent of the country has so far been successfully mapped, despite up to 10 months of programmed time having been lost to Covid-19 restrictions.”

For the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat) will go paperless during census enumeration since the Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technique will be employed during data collection.

Given that this is the first time Zimbabwe will use the paperless CAPI technique, more than one pilot census will be run to test the technology, with re-tests being conducted.

“This will last up to the first quarter of 2022. The actual population census will therefore start in April 2022, with the Census results expected in August 2022, paving way for the Constituencies Delimitation in October 2022 as 31 December 2022 is the last day allowed for delimitation,” she added. Herald