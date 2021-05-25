MURDER CAUGHT ON CCTV

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four men alleged to be part of a gang of six that was caught on camera assaulting two men in the city centre resulting in the death of one of their victims.
Trust Emmanuel Moyo of Cowdray Park suburb, Bongani Dube of
Nguboyenja suburb, Tatenda Matsvimba of Trenance suburb and Earnest Sibanda of
Mpopoma suburb were arrested on Saturday in connection with last Friday night’s
murder.
The murder which was captured on CCTV from one of the
nearby buildings occurred along 10th Avenue between Fort street and Joshua M N
Nkomo street.
One of their victims: a 26-year-old man who was a resident
of Pelandaba West succumbed to the injuries while the other one is admitted to
Mpilo Central Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Abedinico Ncube confirmed the incident.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder
and one of attempted murder. Four suspects have since been taken into custody,
Trust Emmanuel Moyo of Cowdray Park, Bongani Dube of Nguboyenja, Tatenda
Matsvimba of Fletcher road Trenance, and Earnest Sibanda of Mpopoma were
arrested and detained at ZRP Bulawayo Central,” said Insp Ncube. “At around 10
PM on Friday, the now deceased was walking in the company of the informant and
his friend along 10th avenue between Fort street and Joshua Nkomo street,
Bulawayo going towards TM Hyper. They were approached by six unknown male
adults who disembarked from a blue and black Honda Fit and attacked them. The
accused persons used big stones to hit the deceased and his friend on the head
and face.”
Insp Ncube said the deceased sustained severe head
injuries. “His friend sustained head, facial injuries and is admitted to Mpilo
Central hospital and is in a critical condition,” he said.
CCTV footage showed the gang chasing after people on a
pavement of a shop. After catching up with them, a gang member who was holding
a very big boulder used it to crush the heads of the two men.
After the attack, the gang members left for their car but
returned shortly afterwards, searched their victims and took their belongings
before driving off. Good Samaritans arrived and ferried the man who was still
alive to hospital.
“Investigations are in progress and some follow ups are
being made, members of the public are urged to come forward with any
information that may lead to the culprits’ arrests,” said Insp Ncube.
“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist us
in locating a blue and black Honda Fit which is used to commit robberies.
Members of the public are also advised to comply with
curfew regulations as this heinous case occurred well into curfew.” Chronicle
