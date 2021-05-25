MURDER CAUGHT ON CCTV

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four men alleged to be part of a gang of six that was caught on camera assaulting two men in the city centre resulting in the death of one of their victims.

Trust Emmanuel Moyo of Cowdray Park suburb, Bongani Dube of Nguboyenja suburb, Tatenda Matsvimba of Trenance suburb and Earnest Sibanda of Mpopoma suburb were arrested on Saturday in connection with last Friday night’s murder.

The murder which was captured on CCTV from one of the nearby buildings occurred along 10th Avenue between Fort street and Joshua M N Nkomo street.

One of their victims: a 26-year-old man who was a resident of Pelandaba West succumbed to the injuries while the other one is admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder and one of attempted murder. Four suspects have since been taken into custody, Trust Emmanuel Moyo of Cowdray Park, Bongani Dube of Nguboyenja, Tatenda Matsvimba of Fletcher road Trenance, and Earnest Sibanda of Mpopoma were arrested and detained at ZRP Bulawayo Central,” said Insp Ncube. “At around 10 PM on Friday, the now deceased was walking in the company of the informant and his friend along 10th avenue between Fort street and Joshua Nkomo street, Bulawayo going towards TM Hyper. They were approached by six unknown male adults who disembarked from a blue and black Honda Fit and attacked them. The accused persons used big stones to hit the deceased and his friend on the head and face.”

Insp Ncube said the deceased sustained severe head injuries. “His friend sustained head, facial injuries and is admitted to Mpilo Central hospital and is in a critical condition,” he said.

CCTV footage showed the gang chasing after people on a pavement of a shop. After catching up with them, a gang member who was holding a very big boulder used it to crush the heads of the two men.

After the attack, the gang members left for their car but returned shortly afterwards, searched their victims and took their belongings before driving off. Good Samaritans arrived and ferried the man who was still alive to hospital.

“Investigations are in progress and some follow ups are being made, members of the public are urged to come forward with any information that may lead to the culprits’ arrests,” said Insp Ncube.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist us in locating a blue and black Honda Fit which is used to commit robberies.

Members of the public are also advised to comply with curfew regulations as this heinous case occurred well into curfew.” Chronicle