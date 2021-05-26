I LAST HAD SEX THREE YEARS AGO : AGRITEX OFFICER'S WIFE WEEPS IN COURT

A magistrate’s court at Mwenezi was forced to adjourn on Thursday after a sex starved wife of an Agritex officer who last made love to her husband three years ago wept deeply in court.

Siphelile Maroyi the wife to Rindai Tsvairai wailed in the middle of civil matter after declaring that her husband was lying that he still loves her.

She said that her husband’s love went cold three years ago and since then she never bedded him. Maroyi said Tsvairai had since married another wife and stopped caring for his children.

Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa stopped the proceeding and he only resumed the hearing when Maroyi had cooled off.

Maroyi had approached the court for protection order which she was granted. She accused her husband of domestic violence

She said that her husband recently came in the company of his niece to collect a refrigerator, sofas and other goods from the company house which they used to stay at Neshuro and when she asked them to stop, the relative threatened to beat her.

She also accused her husband of squandering the wealth that the two had accumulated together. She said that they had 115 herd of cattle and these were being sold by Tsvairai.

The wife told the court that they had 115 herds of cattle which Tsvairai flatly refused and said only 15 cattle are in their stock card.

Tsvairai said his wife refused to go and stay at their rural home after they left the company house. Masvingo Mirror